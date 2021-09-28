Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Billie Eilish records new album during lockdown

US pop star
Lockdown used productively: Billie Eilish announces new album

Billie Eilish at the 2020 Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish at the 2020 Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles

© John Locher

US singer Billie Eilish makes her fans look forward. She announced on an American late night show that she had recorded a new album.

19-year-old Billie Eilish has apparently used the lockdown productively and recorded a new album. This is what the US singer announced on “The Late Show”.

It is a lockdown album and the result of the first real tour break since starting her career in 2016. “I don’t think I would have made the same album, or an album at all, if Covid hadn’t existed,” said Eilish .

Although it is not explicitly about the disease, the musician continues, the pandemic has simply changed things in her life. That’s why she had to be grateful to the corona virus for this cause: “But that’s about it.”





 Billie Eilish and Donald Trump

Billie Eilish: album details not known

Eilish has not yet announced any further details about her new work. Just this much: “There are a few moments on the album when I unpack a few tricks.” It’s just about her believing that it sounds good too.

