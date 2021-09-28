When Hubert Hüppe phoned our editorial team on Monday at around 1.30 p.m., he had a sleepless night behind him and still hadn’t closed his eyes. On Sunday evening, the CDU candidate said in our live broadcast in the Unna district: “At the moment it doesn’t look like I’m going to the Bundestag. To be honest, I didn’t expect that. “

And a few hours of calculating and trembling (“Hope dies last”) later he was inside after all. At around 6.30 a.m., Hüppe describes it, he saw his name on the list of elected representatives at the Federal Returning Officer – as the eleventh and last name to make it onto the state list of the CDU NRW.

For Hüppe, despite the historically poor performance of his party, it is an unexpected personal “happy ending”. And that after an election campaign in which the soon-to-be 65-year-old once again impressively demonstrated that he is not scrap heap. He often stood in front of the train stations at 6 a.m. and was out and about from morning to night. He also used the digital channels more intensively than anyone else in the constituency. “This is the best comeback since Rocky V,” joked Hüppe on Monday lunchtime, alluding to the famous boxer saga about Sylvester Stallone.

“I’m proud to have done it again”

He is proud to have done it again, “which not many believed,” admits Hüppe. He himself isn’t really either. “Two months ago I said to myself: ‘You will do this election campaign now and then it will be good'”. A direct entry into parliament – in the end he was missing over 15 percent on Oliver Kaczmarek (SPD) – was never really realistic. But in the end, number 21 on the list was just barely enough.









Now Hüppe is sitting on packed suitcases, on Tuesday the first parliamentary group meeting is going to Berlin. At an age when other people retire, he starts all over again and suddenly has to rearrange his life all over again. He now has to take care of practical questions such as hotel accommodation and staff for the parliamentary office and whether he will keep his seat in the district council is still open on Monday. But Hüppe assures him that he will remain chairman of the senior citizens’ union in the Unna district.

Regarding the formation of a government in the federal government, he is cautious, says: “We have to see what is possible, whether there is even a chance to form a coalition and shouldn’t do that at any price.”

“You don’t win by teasing”

The disappointment about the fall to 24.1 percent is of course also great at Hüppe, but at least he is reluctant to criticize in public. He’s not one of those people who are about to pull out the knife, he says in our editorial office when asked whether Armin Laschet still has a future as party leader of the CDU. “It was an election campaign that wasn’t entirely successful,” says Hüppe, choosing the rhetorical means of understatement for the obvious from the Union’s point of view.

The hiccups about the candidacy for chancellor and the persistent disruptive fire from the sister party CSU were not helpful in any case, he can still elicit. “You don’t win by teasing, but by looking for the competitor outside and not in your own camp,” said Hüppe in the direction of CSU party leader Markus Söder.

Three votes from the constituency in Berlin – an advantage?

When he said that, he had no idea that he would soon be playing again on the federal political stage – as one of three members of parliament who were allowed to represent the voters from the Unna I constituency in Berlin. In addition to Oliver Kaczmarek, who won the direct mandate, Michael Sacher also moves into parliament for the Greens via the state list.

Three votes from three different parties in Berlin in future – can that be an advantage for the constituency? “When it comes to structural issues, it can be an advantage if you stick together. At least two of us will probably be part of a government alliance, ”says Hüppe.

What such an alliance will look like seems completely open the day after the election. In another question, it looks much clearer, says Hüppe at the end. His football club Eintracht Werne is already asking if he can play against FC Bundestag in the near future. Hüppe: “We have already asked.”