Ben Affleck talks about alcohol addiction and his divorce

B.en Affleck speaks extensively in an interview with the “New York Times” about his repeated relapse to alcoholism and how he tries to live with this disease. The 47-year-old actor had his most recent relapse last fall, shortly after he made public that he had survived a year without alcohol.

In the interview with the “New York Times” Affleck tries to explain why he is prone to the addiction. “People with compulsive behavior, and I count among them, have a kind of constant malaise that they try to get rid of.” However, all attempts to suppress this feeling of malaise with gambling addiction, sex, eating or drinking are doomed to failure , he says. In the end, you feel worse yourself and an endless cycle begins from which you can no longer escape.

The actor, director and Oscar-winning screenwriter (“Argo”) is currently trying to work his way back to the top of Hollywood. Most recently he was seen as Batman in the DC adaptation “Justice League”, which was released in German cinemas in 2017. However, due to his alcoholism, he declined to direct another part of the comic book adaptation. In 2018 he withdrew. Now four films with Affleck are coming out this year. The film “The Way back” starts in American cinemas in March. Affleck plays a leading role in it for the first time in four years. The film is about an alcoholic who destroys his marriage and ends up in rehab.

Some will see parallels in this with Affleck’s private life: His marriage was also divorced in 2018. It was his former wife, actress Jennifer Garner, who is said to have persuaded him in 2018 to let her take him to rehab. “For a while I drank relatively normally,” Affleck told the New York Times, “but then my marriage fell apart and the cycle started again.” He still felt guilty that his marriage had failed, but he did I realized that shame does not help at this point. “The biggest mistake of my life is this divorce.”









It’s not the first time Affleck has spoken publicly about his alcoholism. In March 2019, he talked about his illness on an American talk show after his third rehab stay in 2018 had already become known in the media. “I don’t really mind talking about alcoholism or myself as an alcoholic,” he told presenter Hoda Kotb on the Today Show. “It’s part of my life, something I have to learn to deal with.” Affleck has already been to rehab three times – the first time in 2001.