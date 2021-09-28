Ben Affleck returns to the cinema as “Batman” – News 2021

After fans speculated for months that Ben Affleck could appear as Batman in the upcoming “The Flash” solo film, it now seems certain. But fans shouldn’t rejoice too soon, according to an insider, Affleck’s role should be quite small.

The upcoming movie “The Flash” is to the DCEU what “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is to the MCU. “The Flash” will introduce the multiverse in the DCEU and allow the most diverse DC characters to meet. Even different versions of Bruce Wayne will run into each other in “The Flash”. The casting of Micheal Keaton, who first appeared as Batman in 1989, was announced a long time ago. Ben Affleck will also appear as Batman.



But as the insider KC Walsh announced on Twitter, fans shouldn’t be too early to look forward to it. Ben Affleck allegedly only spent a week on the set of “The Flash”, so his role in the film should be correspondingly small. Keaton, on the other hand, will get significantly more screen time with his version of Bruce Wayne.









The news is of course not officially confirmed and it’s just a rumor so far, but since the upcoming DC adventure is a “Flash” rather than a “Batman” movie, it makes perfect sense. Every fan has to decide for himself whether it is good or bad news that Ben Affleck will only be seen for a short time. Especially since there will soon be a new Batman with Robert Pattinson.



Those who want to see more of Ben Affleck’s Batman can also check out Zack Synder’s Justice League. The Synder Cut of the famous superhero film is significantly longer than the original and introduces new villains. The film has been available on Sky since the beginning of the year. As in the original version from 2017, Ben Affleck’s Batman plays a major role in the DC film.