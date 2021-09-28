Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Ben Affleck returns to the cinema as “Batman” – News 2021

By Sonia Gupta
After fans speculated for months that Ben Affleck could appear as Batman in the upcoming “The Flash” solo film, it now seems certain. But fans shouldn’t rejoice too soon, according to an insider, Affleck’s role should be quite small.


