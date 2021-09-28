Autumn days with a record-breaking number of missions

The wonderful mountain weather also has its downsides: The volunteer helpers of the mountain rescue services are then often on duty. – Photo: BRK BGL

The emergency services of the Berchtesgaden mountain rescue service can look back on record-breaking autumn days. Due to the stable late summer weather, a lot of people were out and about in the mountains. The helpers were called to 27 missions between September 11th and 28th.

Yesterday, Tuesday morning around 9 o’clock, the crew of the Traunstein rescue helicopter “Christoph 14” had to fetch a 17-year-old with a foot injury from the Wasseralm in the Röth and fly to the Bad Reichenhall district clinic.

On Sunday afternoon, an uninjured but blocked 30-year-old from near Munich in the Göllleiten needed help. The crew of the Traunstein rescue helicopter “Christoph 14”, who had been on duty at Hochstaufen immediately before, dropped a Berchtesgaden mountain rescuer with the winch at the place of operation, who secured the man. The helicopter crew then picked them up by winch and flew them out into the Scharitzkehl.

Seven missions almost at the same time

At the Priesbergalm on Saturday afternoon around 5.30 p.m., a 56-year-old local needed the help of the mountain rescue service. The man had previously fallen in the bull’s pit and despite his head injury, he had gritted his teeth and had even climbed as far as the drivable road. The mountain rescuers took care of him and took him to Hinterbrand, where an ambulance crew from the Berchtesgaden Red Cross took him over and then brought him to the Bad Reichenhall district clinic.

Already at 4.30 p.m. the mountain rescue team had to move out to the Grünsteinhütte and help a 67-year-old holidaymaker from Baden-Württemberg who was sick internally, who then took over an ambulance crew from the Berchtesgaden Red Cross at the Hammerstiel parking lot.

Around 3:40 p.m., an emergency call was received from the Steinerner Bankerl am Jenner, where a 79-year-old vacationer from the vicinity of Munich with circulatory problems needed help. A paramedic was on site as a first aid person and looked after the hiker until the mountain rescue service arrived.

Shortly after 2 p.m., an emergency call was received from the ridge path between the summit of the Rauhen Kopf and the Zehnkaser-Almen on the Untersberg, where a 53-year-old vacationer from Lower Bavaria, who was internally ill and blocked, needed help. The crew of a transport helicopter of the Federal Police flew from an exercise in Ruhpolding to Maria Gern, picked up two Berchtesgaden mountain rescuers there and set them down at the place of action using a winch. The rescuers looked after and secured the man and his companion in rescue seats so that they could be picked up by winch and flown out to the Gern.









During the operation, the mountain rescuers had to help an internally ill 85-year-old holidaymaker from Upper Franconia, who then took over the ambulance crew of the Berchtesgaden Red Cross, in an emergency at the nearby church in Gern. On Saturday morning around 9 o’clock the mountain rescuers and the crew of the Traunstein rescue helicopter “Christoph 14” had to help a 69-year-old cyclist from the Rosenheim district who was seriously injured on the Jenner on the forest road between Hinterbrand and Königsbachalm. The emergency services provided the man with an emergency doctor and then flew him to the Salzburg regional hospital. At the same time, the mountain rescue team, together with the Alpine Police (AEG) and a police helicopter, was called upon to rescue a dead climber off the Kaunersteig. In addition, a 51-year-old missing hiker from the Altötting district was searched for. He was found dead in a ditch off the Kaunersteig (we reported). On Friday afternoon, the mountain rescue service was on duty to support the Jennerbahn, which had come to a standstill due to a technical defect.

At around 4 p.m., the mountain rescuers had to fetch a 44-year-old holidaymaker from Hesse from Jenner-Mitterkaser and bring her down to the valley, as she could not get off herself because of a foot injury. At the same time, an 80-year-old from Middle Franconia also needed help on the Jenner due to hip pain, which the mountain rescue service also brought down to the valley.

Rescued an exaggerated couple

At 2 p.m., the mountain rescue team moved to the Jenner mountain station, where an 87-year-old from the district had injured her head. The mountain rescue service took care of her and took her down to the valley by train, where she herself went to see a doctor.

“Christoph 14” already fetched a patient from the Kärlingerhaus on Funtensee on Thursday afternoon around 11.45. On Wednesday, September 22nd, around 3:45 p.m., a couple of holidaymakers from Saxony who were on the north side of Kehlstein needed the mountain rescue service, which the duo could quickly locate, rappeled down and brought to Ofner Boden.

On Tuesday afternoon, September 21, around 4.40 p.m., the mountain rescue service moved out to the Jenner-Wasserfallalm, where they had to pick up an exhausted 75-year-old holidaymaker from Saxony and bring him down to the valley by vehicle.

On Friday a week ago, the Berchtesgaden mountain rescuers were challenged on four occasions at the same time: Around 9 p.m. they had to look for a pair of holidaymakers from Lower Saxony on the north side of the Kehlstein and rescue them with safety ropes. At 3 p.m., a 38-year-old vacationer from North Rhine-Westphalia fell on her bike on Carl-von-Linde-Weg and had to be looked after. In the morning around 9.30 a.m., the mountain rescue service had to help a 23-year-old from the district who had injured his foot on Jenner-Hochbahnweg.

On Tuesday (September 14), shortly after 8 p.m., a 62-year-old holidaymaker from Upper Franconia who was acutely ill internally at the Schneibsteinhaus needed the Berchtesgaden mountain rescue service and the mountain rescue emergency doctor, who provided him with emergency medical care and drove him to Hinterbrand, where an ambulance crew from Berchtesgadener Red Cross took over. Around 1.40 p.m., a 64-year-old vacationer from North Rhine-Westphalia needed the mountain rescue service because he had injured his foot on the Jenner-Sulzbergkaser. On Monday, September 13, shortly after 3 p.m., the crew of the Salzburg emergency doctor’s helicopter “Christophorus 6” had to fly to the route between Salet and Obersee, where they had to treat and transport a patient with a shoulder injury. On Sunday, September 12th, shortly after 7 p.m., an emergency call was received from the Priesbergalm, where a 57-year-old vacationer from North Rhine-Westphalia had injured her foot. Finally, on Saturday afternoon, September 11, around 1:45 p.m. at the Jenner mountain station, a 64-year-old vacationer from Saxony fell. The mountain rescue service took care of the injured person and brought him down to the valley by cable car. – red