An interview with Meryl Streep about fears and her film Die Verlegerin

Meryl Streep is one of the most successful actresses in the world. The 67-year-old has already won three Oscars, and the fourth could soon be in her showcase: for her role in “The Verlegerin” (theatrical release February 1) she is best actress at the Academy Awards on March 6th nominated.

You stood in front of the camera for the first time with Tom Hanks for the film “The Publisher”. Why did it take so long for two superstars like you to get together?

To be honest, I’m seven years older than Tom. That made me 27 years too old by Hollywood standards to be his film partner. Unfortunately, that’s a fact in Hollywood.

With the publisher Katharine Graham you play an extraordinary woman who asserted herself in a men’s enclave. What qualities do women have to bring with them?

Courage is at the top. I just met a Mexican journalist who exposed corruption between drug cartels and politicians in her country. She is constantly threatened with death, but continues undeterred. Because she has an incredible optimism that she can change things for her fellow human beings. That is also an exceptional quality, not to be distracted or dragged down by these bastards.





In “Die Verlegerin” Streep stood for the first time with actor Tom Hanks (right) in front of the camera of star director Steven Spielberg (center).

Source: 20th Century Fox

Which of your skills are the building blocks of your successful career?

I’ve played a lot of brave women that I can never get close to. I see myself as a curious person. I got that from my mother (laughs). And my curiosity has given me the talent to observe how other people of different origins can accomplish heroic deeds in the face of fear and terror. I then build these observations into my roles.

If curiosity is your best quality, what is your worst?

I just hate being late. And I get irritated very quickly when others dawdle around me. I then push them on and get really angry.





In “The Publisher” Streep plays the first woman to publish a newspaper in the United States – Kay Graham.

Source: 20th Century Fox







With myriad news channels and the Internet, people now have more opportunities than ever to find out more. Is that an advantage?

Basically it is always a good thing because even totalitarian regimes today are hardly able to control all the flow of information. On the other hand, it is becoming more and more difficult to know what is true and what is not. So many stories circulating on social media are pure fantasies. And many people then unwittingly spread these lies.

Many brave women in your industry have come out with their stories of sexual harassment in the past few months. Do you think things will get better for women in Hollywood in the long run?

I hope it doesn’t just happen in Hollywood. I would like the campaign to bring about real change around the world – in every industry. In the end it will only work if we change the structures. When board members and executive offices are half occupied by women.

Does that give you sleepless nights?

Under no circumstance. I love sleep and I need it. As soon as my head lands on the pillow, I’m gone. I find it alarming how many people forego sleep and lose their rhythm in such a way that they have to numb themselves with sleeping pills. I always get my seven hours on average, that’s important to me.





Streep has already won three Oscars – the fourth could follow in March.

Source: imago

You have been in show business for 40 years. Does the job sometimes become a routine?

Oh no, I enjoy it so much. I love my job because it’s always different. I mean, besides Tom Hanks, I was shooting with Steven Spielberg for the first time. I have never met anyone who can visually implement ideas so incredibly well.

When you’re as successful as you are, are you still afraid of failure?

I have always feared that I would not be able to meet the expectations placed in me. I know it’s my own fault (laughs). Before each role, my self-confidence flies and I get scared that I’m not up to the task.

And what happens then?

My husband Don always comments, “You always say ‘I can’t do it’ and then you do it”. And then I: “No, this time it’s completely different and I will cancel.” In the end, of course, I’ll do it. It’s just a pattern in me that I don’t want to admit. I think I need this self-doubt to be able to invest everything over and over again.

By Dierk Sindermann / RND