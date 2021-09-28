Tuesday, September 28, 2021
“Ammonite”: lesbian affair breaks all taboos!

By Vimal Kumar
Against the conventions! In Amonite, Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan play two women who approach and desire each other in the mid-19th century.

Germany – A big “Oscar” candidate for the coming year? “Ammonite” by the award-winning director Francis Lee is due to be released in Germany on January 21st Cinemas start up. Now the Tobis Film Club has released the first German trailer.

Mary Anning (Kate Winslet; left) and Charlotte Murchison (Saoirse Ronan) develop feelings for each other.

The trailer already indicates why the film was so well received in the USA and received mostly positive reviews.




Winslet (“The Reader”, “Titanic”, “Blackbird – A Family Story”) evidently proves her class once again, which has brought her 91 (!) Acting awards so far. One can also expect a lot from the up-and-coming and already four-time “Oscar” -nominated Ronan (“Little Women”, “Lady Bird”, “Brooklyn – A Love Between Two Worlds”).

Director Lee is also very familiar with same-sex love. Already in his feature film debut “God’s Own Country”, which won 31 prizes and was nominated for 38 others, he devoted himself to a homosexual male affair.

Now, three years later, he has created a work with a clear feminist approach that is based on a true story and yet contains some made-up points.

The drama shown at many well-known festivals around the world could be a great candidate for the upcoming award season, especially in the acting categories.


Vimal Kumar
