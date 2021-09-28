Amanda Seyfried: “Lovelace” actress prefers her unfamiliar roles

When it comes to making new films, the “Lovelace” actress Amanda Seyfried (28) prefers to slip into roles “that are totally alien to me and that I cannot understand at first”. In an interview with “Elle” magazine, the American explains that “this process of learning to walk in the shoes of these strangers” is very appealing to her.

Amanda Seyfried describes getting to know the new perspectives in her roles as “sometimes dangerous. But always fulfilling”. The “Lovelace” actress also makes no secret of her views on the subject of fate and predestination: “I don’t believe that there is a ready-made plan for me, but I am convinced that our decisions always lead us in a predetermined direction. “









However, her decisions did not lead Amanda Seyfried into acting from the start. Because at the age of eleven, the 28-year-old began a career as a child model and only came to acting later, through appearances in soap operas. She had her breakthrough in 2004 with “Girls Club – Be careful!”. Other well-known films with Amanda Seyfried are “Mamma Mia!” or the screen adaptation of the musical “Les Misérables”.