Altcoins will be far behind at times

Bitcoin (BTC) gave up its gains again on September 27th. The resistance is still too strong for the cops.

BTC / USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Bitcoin analysts: “Right now we’re stuck”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the BTC / USD pair fell $ 1,000 from a high of $ 44,400 on Bitstamp on September 27th.

The couple did not manage to break through a critical zone, as Cointelegraph employee Michaël van de Poppe explained. The pair now has to hold $ 42,000 to hit a higher low.

Bitcoin is falling into an increasingly narrow range, as he summarized on YouTube.

“At the moment we’re stuck,” says Michaël van de Poppe. He believes that if the zone can be retaken around $ 44,600, it will rise to $ 47,000.

Further down, the zone between $ 38,000 and $ 40,000 continues to offer support. If this is broken down, Bitcoin would fall in the direction of its opening price of 2021, around $ 28,000.

“If it falls below $ 42,000, I believe there will be new lows and below the low there will be buyers again,” said Michaël van de Poppe of the short-term price development.

As Cointelegraph reported, volatility is expected in the run-up to the US infrastructure bill vote, which is coming soon.

Old season expected after Bitcoin surge in Q4

The altcoins followed the example of Bitcoin throughout the day. Most of the coins in the top 10 stagnated.

In this context, Concern About China Escalates to Concern Over Infrastructure Bill: 5 Things to Watch Out For With Bitcoin This Week

Only Solana (SOL) was able to record a significant increase with an increase of 6.5 percent to 145 US dollars.

Although altcoins performed lackluster over September, a big surge is expected, again well-known trader Pentoshi forecast.

He thinks this increase should be similar to the fourth quarter of 2021, just as it was last year. Because towards the end of the year, Bitcoin usually rises sharply.

“Few understand that. In the fourth quarter of last year, the altcoins were at an all-time low against Bitcoin,” he said.

“The day it bottomed, which I posted months before, was the day the market peaked. Soon Bitcoin will break out temporarily and leave the altcoins behind. That will in turn lead to new all-time highs and new participants. “

Altcoins development scenario. Source: Pentoshi / Twitter

The month of September is usually average for the markets, but October could revive Bitcoin significantly. The worst case scenario is that the closing price is $ 63,000.