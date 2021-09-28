After El Salvador – Who’s Next to Introduce Bitcoin?

Few could have predicted that a nation-state would one day adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. And yet El Salvador did just that that day by giving all citizens $ 30 worth of BTC to encourage adoption. From now on, bitcoin will share its official currency status with the US dollar, an experiment that could highlight the inherent advantages of bitcoin over the dollar while initiating a process of de-dollarization.









The introduction of a borderless and decentralized digital currency by a sovereign state is an affront to the financial institutions that have long set the rules of the game for emerging economies around the world. El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele even mocked the IMF when he bragged about buying the Bitcoin Dip. One wonders if a ripple effect will be set in motion if other Central American countries consider following his example.

Some might wonder why El Salvador chose Bitcoin in the first place. Why now? Why Bitcoin and not another crypto-asset that is more of a medium of exchange than a store of value? Of course there are no easy answers. Rather, a combination of factors plays a role – not least the forward-looking attitude of a 40-year-old president who leads a party called New Ideas.