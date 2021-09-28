Tuesday, September 28, 2021
HomeNewsAfter El Salvador - Who's Next to Introduce Bitcoin?
News

After El Salvador – Who’s Next to Introduce Bitcoin?

By Hasan Sheikh
0
66




Few could have predicted that a nation-state would one day adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. And yet El Salvador did just that that day by giving all citizens $ 30 worth of BTC to encourage adoption. From now on, bitcoin will share its official currency status with the US dollar, an experiment that could highlight the inherent advantages of bitcoin over the dollar while initiating a process of de-dollarization.




The introduction of a borderless and decentralized digital currency by a sovereign state is an affront to the financial institutions that have long set the rules of the game for emerging economies around the world. El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele even mocked the IMF when he bragged about buying the Bitcoin Dip. One wonders if a ripple effect will be set in motion if other Central American countries consider following his example.

Some might wonder why El Salvador chose Bitcoin in the first place. Why now? Why Bitcoin and not another crypto-asset that is more of a medium of exchange than a store of value? Of course there are no easy answers. Rather, a combination of factors plays a role – not least the forward-looking attitude of a 40-year-old president who leads a party called New Ideas.


Previous articleAuto industry – Volvo sister wants to go public – economy
Next articleChristian Bale is not entirely happy with his Batman performance
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv