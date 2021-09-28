Tuesday, September 28, 2021
After a lost lawsuit: Johnny Depp keeps his Dior job

By Sonia Gupta
Isn’t Johnny Depp’s (57) career about to end? The curse of the Caribbean star lost the court case against his ex Amber Heard (34), in which some unsightly details from their marriage were made public. The actor’s image has suffered from the negative headlines – he was even asked to quit his job on the Fantastic Beasts film series. But not all cooperation partners turn away from him: Dior doesn’t want to end the collaboration!

The company has not officially commented on it – but if you turned on the television in Great Britain a few days ago, the perfume advertisement with the Hollywood star could still be seen, as reported by several media outlets. For five years now Johnny the advertising face for the men’s fragrance Sauvage. The broadcast caused displeasure among some viewers. After his ex’s allegations that he was violent towards her, many see it Twitter-Users are now critical that they continue to be offered a platform.

But not only his reputation is cracked after the mud fight in court. From Amber many fans have turned away. There was even a petition change.org started to make her lose her job on the next “Aquaman” movie. The status a few days ago: Over 1.5 million people signed the application – the goal is three million.




Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in January 2016
Johnny Depp in July 2020
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp 2016


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
