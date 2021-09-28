Wednesday, September 29, 2021
According to the original star · KINO.de, “Constantine 2” is coming

By Vimal Kumar
The hope was great and now it seems to be confirmed, because according to “Constantine” actor Peter Stormare, the sequel to the mystery thriller is really coming.

“Constantine” appeared in cinemas in this country in 2005. The film wasn’t a big box-office hit for Warner Bros., however, there are some fans who would have liked a sequel. Some time ago, “Constantine” lead actor Keanu Reeves commented on a possible second part and signaled that he would definitely like to return to his role. Now the former “Constantine” star Peter Stormare has also publicly commented on a sequel. According to the actor, “Constantine 2” is already in the works.

Stormare published a picture of his role at the time as Lucifer with the title “In Constantine Peter Stormare played one of the best versions of Satan in film history”. The caption is much more interesting: “Sequel is in progress”. The actor’s statement would be the first official confirmation of “Constantine 2”. Let’s just hope the announcement is correct, because it would be very strange if the actor were just kidding.

In addition to “Constantine 2”, Keanu Reeves is also celebrating his comeback in “Matrix 4”. Here you can find all the important information about the fourth part:

kino.de News – Big cinema at the Netflix fan event




If we can trust Peter Stormare’s words, this is excellent news for Constantine fans. A second part would fit well, especially with the nine upswings that Keanu Reeves is currently experiencing with the “John Wick” series and “Matrix 4”. As Screen Rant reports, there were already indications in the context of the DC FanDome, in which “Constantine” was presented in a video as part of the DC multiverse.

If there is a sequel, producer Akiva Goldsman definitely wants to develop a film with an R rating, which means that under 17-year-olds in the USA are only allowed to watch with a parent or guardian. In the first part, the makers tried to release the film with a lower age rating, which ultimately went wrong, because “Constantine” still received an R rating. So the signs around “Constantine 2” are looking good. With the surprise confirmation from Peter Stormare and the determination of Keanu Reeves and the rest of the team, there shouldn’t be any big barriers to a sequel.

