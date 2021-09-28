According to a media report, Revolut is planning its own cryptocurrency – Block-Builders.de





As an innovative FinTech company, Revolut is apparently working on launching its own token. According to the media report, Binance Coin (BNB) is a model for the Revolut token.

With the Binance Coin (BNB) designed as a discount token, the Binance crypto exchange presented an ingenious move in 2017. Binance was able to promote customer loyalty through its own cryptocurrency, BNB is now being copied in its main features by many other crypto platforms. With the FinTech company Revolut, a provider now seems to be developing its own token whose business focus has not yet been on crypto trading. A US specialist portal, citing insiders, reports that the Revolut token is basically already ripe for a launch, but the approval of regulatory authorities in Great Britain still has to be awaited.

Revolut Coin – this is how it could score

Revolut already offers the purchase and sale of a good 50 cryptocurrencies via its apps and has long since ceased to only include the flagships Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in its range. Revolut started as a credit card provider with a focus on low exchange fees for international assignments. With up to 2.5 percent fees at Revolut, the cryptocurrencies division is quite expensive in terms of ancillary costs compared to crypto exchanges such as Binance. But customers are apparently not bothered by that, Revolut claims to generate 20 percent of its income through the crypto division.









Discount tokens such as Binance Coin initially bring users the advantage of lower fees from the respective provider, if these fees are not paid by Fiat, but by the special token. Such a plus point should also be advertised with the Revolut token. Promotions such as airdrops or the distribution of bonuses in Revolut tokens are also conceivable. Not only BNB has an impressive price curve, imitators such as FTX Token (FTT) or Best at Bitpanda have also developed splendidly.

Revolut sees itself in competition with FinTechs like Robinhood, eToro or PayPal. All of them have discovered crypto trading as a profitable sector and offer their customers uncomplicated access. However, these competitors have not yet realized their own token as a lure and, last but not least, advertising media, Revolut would be a pioneer in its industry with its approach.

Conclusion: Revolut wants to set the pace in the crypto sector

Revolut has so far neither denied nor confirmed the report, but Revolut’s commitment to crypto is undisputed. There are understandable arguments in favor of a Revolut Coin. But Revolut won’t rush ahead without regulatory approval. So we have to wait for the moment if and when we actually see the debut of a Revolut token.