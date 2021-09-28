39 percent use Investing.com’s Chivo wallet in El Salvador



© Reuters.



Investing.com – The has been legal tender in El Salvador for over three weeks. The cryptocurrency was launched on September 7th with some difficulties.

In addition to the technical problems with the Chivo wallet, some of the country’s largest donors, the IMF and the World Bank, spoke out against BTC becoming legal tender. In general, the prevailing view is that a strongly fluctuating cryptocurrency like Bitcoin will do more harm than good to a country with an economically weak infrastructure.

The new payment option also met with broad resistance among the population, but President Bukele was not deterred. He stuck to his original plan and now use more than 6.5 million people in the country 2 million the Chivo wallet. According to a survey, that is 39 percent of adults.

The government of El Salvador is now doing its best to ensure that the amount of Bitcoins in circulation in the country continues to increase. For the payment of three Bitcoins it is possible, among other things, to acquire citizenship. In addition, foreign investors who finance projects within the country with Bitcoin are exempt from capital gains tax.

Whether it was really a brilliant decision in the long term to allow a cryptocurrency as legal tender will only be seen in the next few years.









It is already clear that there are a few other countries in Latin America that are closely following what is happening. It is possible that El Salvador was just the first of many other countries to give unregulated cryptocurrencies a chance to gain a foothold in the real economy.

From Marco Oehrl