Your divorce is going to be the most expensive in Hollywood

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been in a mega divorce war since 2016. It could be the most expensive war of the roses in Hollywood history.
Angelina Jolie (45) filed for divorce from Brad Pitt (57) in 2016. The reasons given at the time were “irreconcilable differences”. These “irreconcilable differences” eventually turned into one of the bitterest divorce wars in Hollywood.
And now the War of the Roses is apparently well on its way to becoming one of the most expensive in Hollywood. At least in terms of legal fees. Legal experts in Los Angeles assume that Jolie and Pitt have each already spent a million dollars.
And the costs are unlikely to decrease in the next few years. According to estimates, the custody dispute could last for another six years.
Angelina Jolie fills her “war chest”
Angelina Jolie recently sold a Winston Churchill painting that Brad is believed to have given her as a gift. The actress is said to have earned the record price of $ 11.5 million at auction.
With this, Jolie is said to have filled her “war chest” for the upcoming fight with Brad. Divorce attorney Kelly Chang Rickert analyzes in relation to the “Daily Mail”: “Both employ very reputable lawyers and Angelina has already gone through several.”
The hourly rates for such attorneys can be anywhere from $ 1,000 to $ 1,500. “I would estimate that these lawyers sometimes charge 40 to 50 hours a week,” says the expert.
In addition, the former couple have also hired a private judge who probably charges up to $ 1,000 an hour. “We are assuming costs of almost $ 10,000 per day here.”
If they were to use the private judge for a five-day trial, they would have to pay $ 50,000 in advance. Another $ 10,000 would be added to check the documents beforehand. “I would say they’ve probably already paid the judge almost half a million on their own,” added the divorce attorney.
Lawyer: “Angelina Jolie will not have sole custody”
Chang Rickert doesn’t give Angelina Jolie much hope in her fight for sole custody either. “That’s just not the case. She can still spend millions and millions, but as long as Brad wants custody and is fighting for it, she has to share it. “
The lawyer also speaks about the possible duration of the divorce war. The youngest children of the two would have to wait another six years before they would reach adulthood. That would be the twins Knox and Vivienne (12). “I’ve definitely had cases in which it went on and on until the children became adults,” says Chang Rickert.
Difficult cases would go on forever. The fact that Angelina Jolie has already changed the legal team several times indicates that she is not ready to give up. “It’s almost worse when people have a lot of money because then they just keep fighting.”
And further: “Other people are running out of money, but Angelina has the means to continue to pay for lawyers.”
