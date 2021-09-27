You have to see these 3 Julia Roberts films

Success has a name: Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts (53) is an actress of superlatives: She played the leading role in countless blockbusters, won numerous awards, including several Golden Globes and an Oscar, and has been one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood for many years. The American “People Magazine” had her for many years in its list of the most beautiful people in the world and privately – despite all rumors to the contrary – it seems to be going well with husband Daniel Moder (52), with whom she has three children . Julia Roberts’ big breakthrough came with the film “Pretty Woman” (1990), which was followed by many 90s hits. You just have to see these three films with her.

“My best friend’s wedding”: Funny intrigues for a good cause

Julianne’s friend George is not always convinced of her easily scheming plans … © ddp images

After the hit film “Pretty Woman”, Julia Roberts had countless role offers, but her romcoms of the 90s were particularly successful. In “The Wedding of My Best Friend” (now streaming on TVNOW) from 1997, she plays the successful restaurant critic Julianne, who just before her 28th birthday realizes that she has feelings for her best friend Michael (played by Dermot Mulroney (57 )). Unfortunately, she only realizes this after he announces that he will marry the rich Kimmy (Cameron Diaz (49)). So Julianne now has to do everything possible with the support of her homosexual friend George (Rupert Everett (62)) to thwart the planned wedding …

“Notting Hill”: a love story that still has its magic to this day







With “Notting Hill” Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant became a dream couple

It was THE romance at the end of the 90s and is still loved by her fan base today: “Notting Hill” (now streaming on TVNOW) is probably one of the most beautiful love stories that has ever made it to the big screen. Since 1999, the audience has been cheering for the world-famous American actress Anna Scott (Julia Roberts), who falls in love with the British-reserved bookseller William Scott (played by Hugh Grant (61)). Is there a common future for the different couple?

Julia Roberts can do it differently: Erin Brockovich

Legal assistant Erin Brockovich (Julia Roberts) exposes an environmental scandal

Julia Roberts was able to show that she can play roles other than the romantic heroine in 2000 in the judicial drama “Erin Brockovich” (now on TVNOW). For portraying the fighting title character, she received the Oscar for “Best Actress”. The film is based on a real-life model and exposes a drinking water scandal that has come to court thanks to the persistence of single paralegal Erin Brockovich. A strong role and a strong character.

