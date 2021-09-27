Worse than in any movie: How Johnny Depp and Amber Heard humiliate each other in court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been on trial for three days, and with each trial, new allegations and atrocities of their relationship come to light. It’s about violence, insults and drug excesses.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were a couple for around five years, 15 months of which were married. How much humiliation and mistreatment have taken place during this time is revealed by the court process they are currently conducting in London. On the third day of the trial, Depp called his relationship with Heard “complicated”, but again denied all allegations of being violent towards his ex-wife.

Depp is said to have broken Amber Heard’s nose



Sasha Wass, lawyer for The Sun newspaper, presented photos of Amber Heard with an injured face. Depp allegedly broke the actress’s nose and dragged her hair through her Los Angeles apartment during an argument in December 2015. In addition to the pictures of Heard with a black eye, photos of a demolished bed, devastated furnishings and tufts of blond strands were also shown. Depp is said to have freaked out because Heard cheated on him with an ex-girlfriend.

In court, Johnny Depp described the allegations as “lies”. He protested again and again that it was not him but Amber Heard who had been the aggressive one in the relationship and that he had only defended himself. The two of them collided with their heads in an argument, but that was not on purpose and it would not break your nose.

Instead, Depp recalled an incident in March 2015. While he was in Australia, Heard is said to have thrown a vodka bottle at him and severed part of a finger. He then painted a mirror with the blood, said the 57-year-old in court. Heard, in turn, claimed that Depp terrorized her for three days and that she feared for her life. He is said to have inflicted the injury on his finger when he smashed a phone against the wall.









Excessive drug use by Johnny Depp



In addition to the outbreaks of violence, it is always about Depp’s years of drug and alcohol consumption. Among other things, a photo was presented showing whiskey glasses, leftover cocaine and a pill box labeled “Property of JD”. There is also a picture of Depp lying on the floor asleep. Both recordings are said to have been made by Amber Heard in 2013 to document Depp’s excesses.

A smeared mirror and Johnny Depp on the floor: these recordings were shown in court in London © High Court Handouts / Reuters

The actor is suing the British publisher News Group Newspapers and its tabloid “The Sun” for publishing an article in April 2018 in which the 57-year-old is referred to as a “woman’s thug”. The “Sun” cites 14 registered cases of domestic violence between Depp and Heard as the basis for its reporting. Depp now wants to take legal action against this supposed damage to reputation. But so far his appearances in court are likely to have damaged his image more than good.

