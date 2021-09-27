Women, children, affairs – the turbulent life of Elon Musk

His friends include Hollywood stars and pop singers. He has six children by two women and has been divorced several times. Here Elon Musk, front center, poses with the space crew of a SpaceX rocket that consisted only of amateurs. Image: keystone

In addition to his impressive career, the multi-billionaire and Tesla boss only knows a life of superlatives in his private life.

He blows everything that has gone before. Elon Musk not only revolutionized the automotive industry, but even extended his feelers into space. Nothing seems too big for the 50-year-old, nothing out of reach. He was bullied when he was at school, today he is the doer who scares others.

And how does this successful person tick privately? One thing is certain, the native South African is not an ordinary life. Several women have accompanied the businessman in his 50 years.

Justine Wilson, the first wife

The first important partner for Musk was Justine Wilson. The fantasy writer also shied away from the public eye at the side of her famous husband. There are almost no photos of the couple.

Justine Wilson, later Musk, had five children with the Tesla boss. Twins and triplets, all five are boys. In 2004 the twins Xavier and Griffin were born, followed in 2006 by the trio Damian, Saxon and Kai. However, their first child was born in 2002. Son Nevada Alexander died when he was only ten weeks old.

Two years after the birth of their triplets, the separation followed. “He gave me an ultimatum: ‘Either we fix the marriage today or I’ll get a divorce from you tomorrow'”, Justine Musk once said in the “Marie Claire”. She wasn’t ready for the marriage, but he secretly filed for divorce.

Marriage, divorce, marriage, divorce

On September 25, 2010, Musk remarried, this time to a British actress. Talulah Riley became the new woman at his side. But the divorce was not long in coming and took place in early 2012.









Talulah Riley with her then husband. Image: ap

After that, Elon Musk was seen with another actress: Hollywood star Cameron Diaz. However, this liaison was never confirmed.

His heart drew him back to his ex. In July 2013, the couple remarried. Musk and Riley looked happy and, unlike Justine, liked to be together on the red carpet. It ended again on December 31, 2014. Musk filed for divorce a second time, but withdrew it in 2015. In 2016, the couple separated for good.

Hollywood star and pop singer

In 2017, Musk dated actress Amber Heard for several months. There are no joint photos of the two. She then made headlines with her marriage to Johnny Depp, he fell in love with the singer Grimes.

But this love also failed. After three years of relationship, Elon Musk has now announced the separation. “We’re half apart, but we still love each other, see each other often and get on well,” he said in an interview with Page Six.

Canadian singer Grimes, with Musk. Image: keystone

The reason for the love-out is the spatial distance. “It’s mostly because my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be mostly in Texas or overseas, and she works mostly in LA.”

By the way, Elon Musk had his sixth child, another son, with the Canadian last year. The name in particular caused a sensation. X Æ A-12 became the new name X Æ A-Xii, since according to Californian law the usual number is not allowed, but the Roman one is.

