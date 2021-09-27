With Bitcoin against income inequality – hardware

Many people wonder how bitcoin and blockchain fit into the current equation where income inequality is increasing every year. Some experts argue that digital currencies like Bitcoin have the potential to bridge the gap in global prosperity. Developing countries in Latin America, Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa have had access to Bitcoin and blockchain technology since 2017.

Charities also use Bitcoin to send funds to community members in need. These organizations focus on helping people access loans and build credit without the need to open a bank account. After getting bitcoins, they use platforms like Immediate Edge Official Site to convert them into US dollars or local currencies, which they can use to purchase resources like food and clean water.

Bitcoin and the wealth gap

Bitcoin has a mysterious character that has led to misconceptions about its use. Some mainstream people have relegated Bitcoin to the realm of gamers and hackers. But the history of this cryptocurrency has shown a different purpose.

Satoshi Nakamoto created Bitcoin to bridge the global wealth gap. That is why Satoshi registered the domain name for this virtual currency online during the Great Recession of 2008. After that, the alleged and mysterious Bitcoin creator published a statement in which he stated that Bitcoin was used as an electronic money transfer method to combat centralized currency manipulation.









However, wealth inequality remains a drastic challenge as it is difficult for many people in the middle and lower income brackets to own Bitcoin. In the United States, inequality has hit record highs and the census shows a shrinking middle class.

While the global economy is under considerable pressure, Bitcoin’s growing popularity could bring this virtual currency back to its intended purpose. So, eventually, people could use Bitcoin to tackle income inequality.

How Bitcoin Strengthens the Middle Class

One thing that makes Bitcoin unique is that it works on a different network. Blockchain, the technology behind Bitcoin, makes it more transparent than the traditional financial system. Essentially, blockchain is used to create a database in which the Bitcoin network records every transaction.

So the blockchain serves as a record of the cryptocurrencies that people exchange in the system. When two parties are trading Bitcoin, the blockchain records the transaction in a public ledger that is accessible to any user. And this is a shared, independent and encrypted database.

Experts have spoken out on this, stating that people can use Bitcoin to reduce income inequality. Financial experts find that elites and governments can create inflation in order to amass wealth. This explains the wealth inequality the world has experienced over the years. Bitcoin can solve this problem because asset owners can get out of the fiat system by purchasing this virtual currency.

A fundamental economic problem for most people is the lack of adequate assets such as stocks and real estate. The lack of investment funds and living from one paycheck to the next is a setback for the middle and poor people. Blockchain technology offers more opportunities for acquiring assets. For example, the real estate market now accepts Bitcoin. An investor can own part of a property even if he cannot entirely afford it. And this business model helps distribute wealth and at the same time expands the circle of investors.

Final thoughts

Bitcoin can enable the middle class to evade the consequences of decisions made by governments and central banks that lead to problems like inflation. In addition, this section of the population can take advantage of the opportunities that blockchain technology offers to purchase real estate. Even if people don’t have access to banking services, they can invest in real estate using this virtual currency. Sectors like the real estate sector are now accepting bitcoin. This means that people from the middle class can now also invest in such industries, even if they cannot invest in the entire property. All of these could play an important role in tackling income inequality around the world.



