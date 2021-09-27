Why Binance Smart Chain and PancakeSwap remain important for DeFi

Other networks are actively working on faster transactions and lower gas charges. How will Binance Smart Chain (BSC) develop and strengthen its position in the market?

The blockchain analysis platform Nansen has analyzed the user activities on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and highlighted the most interesting trends in a new research report.

BSC was created as a “parallel blockchain” to Binance Chain. The project offered programmability and smart contracts to developers who wanted to launch their tokens on the network. As a result, hundreds of projects such as PancakeSwap (CAKE), Venus (XVS), Auto (AUTO) and Beefy Finance (BIFI) were launched. To name just a few.

The competitive advantage of BSC

BSC works with a “Proof of Staked Authority” consensus mechanism (PoSA) in which participants stake Binance Coin (BNB), the native token of the Binance Chain, to become validators.

While the blockchain is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which “was created as a scalable infrastructure to handle large numbers of low-cost DeFi transactions without sacrificing speed,” it is used by a wide variety of Ethereum tools and decentralized applications (dApps) are supported.

One of BSC’s competitive advantages over Ethereum (ETH) is that the price of gas, that is, the cost of making a transaction on the network, is “significantly lower,” the report said.

At its peak, the number of transactions on BSC was about ten times higher than on Ethereum. This suggests an inverse relationship between the price of gas and the number of transactions.

The introduction of stablecoins

According to the report, almost twice as many transactions are carried out with Tether (USDT) than with USD Coin (USDC) and DAI combined. The coin dominates the stablecoin circulation in the Ethereum network by a large margin.









“One would likely suspect that Binance USD (BUSD), the 1: 1 USD-backed stablecoin issued by Binance, would completely wipe the floor in terms of daily transaction value and daily unique active users,” the report said . He reveals: This was only the case during the early stages of BSC.

“When the Binance Bridge was released, which supports ERC-20 and TRC-20 cross-chain transfers, USDT was introduced into the system. People were able to seamlessly convert an ERC-20 USDT token on ETH to a BEP-20 USDT token on BSC, which resulted in USDT gaining traction, ”the Nansen team of analysts said.

“The daily active users chart paints a similar picture for BUSD and USDT,” the report said. Which shows: USDT was able to outperform BUSD several times. DAI, on the other hand, came in lower with 40 to 50 times fewer users.

“This may be due to the native coin advantage that BUSD possesses,” the report said, which indicates that most of the pools in the BSC network are made up of token pairs with BUSD and BNB.

The daily transaction volume of stablecoins peaked in mid / late April and then fell dramatically.

The report makes it clear:

“[Dieser Zeitraum] definitely rang a bell for many crypto crazies as Bitcoin (BTC) hit an all-time high before plummeting more than 50%, showing the correlation between Bitcoin and stablecoin activity on BSC or DeFi as a whole ”.

General capital / wallet size of BSC users

According to Nansen’s research team, “the average value of stablecoin transactions is a good indicator of the general capital / wallet size of BSC users”.

In April, PancakeSwap’s CAKE was up more than 120%. At the same time, the total number of daily transactions of the token exceeded that of Ethereum.

At the same time, stablecoin transactions worth $ 1 million and more consistently accounted for more than 90% of the total volume traded.

The Nansen research team in the report:

“This could possibly indicate that deep pockets or even ‘whales’ were in action for CAKE and BSC during this remarkable month.”

Proof of text: Cryptoslate

