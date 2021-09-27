When is Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson coming for free on Disney Plus?

Disney did with the adventure film Jungle Cruise another film adaptation of one of the popular attractions of the many Disney theme parks implemented for the cinema, similar to the previous successful “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series. As once Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, is now a crowd favorite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson together with Emily Blunt on a wild adventure in the jungle.

Due to the corona pandemic and many cinemas that are still closed, Disney decided on a simultaneous release on the Disney Plus streaming portal for the cinema release in summer – with a chargeable one VIP access. Now there is finally a date when “Jungle Cruise” will be available for free on Disney +.

When is Jungle Cruise Coming on Disney Plus? The movie is from November 12th free on Disney + available – exclusively for Disney + Day with many other highlights such as series, films and specials.

What is Jungle Cruise about?

In “Jungle Cruise” in 1916, the enthusiastic scientist Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) goes in search of a magical tree that is said to be able to cure all kinds of illnesses. The mysterious plant was once discovered somewhere in the Amazon, but no one has yet been able to locate the tree.

Together with her brother (Jack Whitehall) she goes into the jungle and hires the river ship captain Frank (Dwayne Johnson), who knows the area like the back of his hand. The grumpy skipper finally declares himself ready to accompany the rather annoying customers through the jungle, where there are a multitude of dangers to be faced, for a handsome reward.









But what the three adventurers do not know is that a German prince (Jesse Plemons) is also looking for the healing tree and is quite ready to walk over corpses in order to achieve his goal. To make matters worse, there is still an ancient curse that has led many careless adventurers to an early end to their search.

The cast of Jungle Cruise

The adventure film by director Jaume Collet-Serra (Non-Stop, DC film Black Adam) brings together a sizeable squad of Hollywood stars on their first wild ride through the jungle. Disney certainly hopes that more action star Dwayne Johnson films will follow in the future, just like this one Indiana Jones-Series, which have a certain similarity. So you can be curious.

The main roles are:

Dwayne Johnson as Frank Wolff

Emily Blunt as Dr. Lily Houghton

Édgar Ramírez as Aguirre

Jack Whitehall as MacGregor Houghton

Jesse Plemons as Prince Joachim

Paul Giamatti as Nilo Nemolato