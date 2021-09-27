Western with Tom Hanks and “Systemsprenger” Helena Zengel · KINO.de

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for the upcoming Western News of the World, in which Tom Hanks has to protect a little girl.

First he was at home in comedy, then he was the first choice for romantic comedies as Mister Good Guy, before he garnered Oscars and critical acclaim as a character actor – all at almost the same time: we’re talking about Tom Hanks. The 64-year-old shines in every role, as if it were made for him; whether as a contract killer in a thriller (“Road to Perdition”), an astronaut in a drama (“Apollo 13”) or as a terminally ill lawyer (“Philadelphia”).

The only thing he’s been missing in his 40-year acting career is a role in a western. That changes now with the film adaptation of Paulette Jiles’ novel “News of the World”. In it, Tom Hanks plays the 70-year-old Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, who has been traveling the country as a news carrier and newspaper reader since the end of the American Civil War around 1870.

In Texas he then receives an unusual assignment: he is supposed to bring ten-year-old Johanna (Helena Zengel), who was kidnapped by the Kiowa four years ago while her family died in the attack, to her aunt and uncle. They must travel hundreds of miles as the dangerous wilderness and even more dangerous people seek them. But the biggest challenge is Johanna herself, who doesn’t speak a word of English.

“News of the World”: Second collaboration between Tom Hanks and Paul Greengrass

Since Hanks has basically become too old for romantic roles, the actor has also concentrated, as a producer, on materials that demand the broadest possible variety of acting facets. In “Greyhound”, with which he adapted the novel by CS Forester, he played a US Navy commander during the Second World War, in “The Publisher” by Steven Spielberg he played the editor-in-chief of the Washington Post and in “The Wonderful Mr. Rogers “he shows his empathetic side as the eponymous TV presenter.

So now it’s the first time in the western genre. For this, Hanks has once again placed himself in the hands of the capable director Paul Greengrass (“Jason Bourne”). They worked together on the ocean-going drama “Captain Phillips” in 2013.

Interesting for the German audience: Helena Zengel, who celebrated her big breakthrough with “Systemsprenger”, plays here in her first Hollywood film. And right next to Tom Hanks. So it will be interesting to see what will happen to the 12-year-old in the future. “News of the World” is expected to start on January 7, 2021 in German cinemas.

