Was the ADA Summit 2021 a failure? From Investing.com







Investing. com – Last weekend's summit is over and, as the IOHK had already announced in advance, the focus was primarily on the new partnerships. These essentially all have the same goal of making the ADA blockchain attractive to more projects and users.

One of the major announcements was that the decentralized oracles will be implemented by. This is intended to attract the attention of institutional investors, as the real-time prices for smart contracts will no longer be so susceptible to manipulation.

At the beginning of the cooperation you will start with simple market prices for the Cardano blockchain. Over time, the range of decentralized Chainlink services will be continuously expanded.

While it’s good form in business to give yourself a green image, Charles Hoskinson also wants to be a completely carbon-neutral blockchains. With this in mind, Cardano started the Global Impact Challenge and took an important first step in this direction – a cooperation with Veritree. Veritree is a blockchain platform that documents and finances the reforestation of areas.

The IOHK would also like to make a name for itself in the field of mobile radio and television services and is therefore a partnership with the DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ :). The US satellite operator intends to offer its services via the Cardano blockchain in the future.

Another big announcement concerned the development of Djed, a stablecoin that is being created in collaboration with COTI. Djed will be the critical component for the DeFi ecosystem emerging on Cardano. With the introduction, the stablecoin ensures the important improvement in transaction processing.

Shahaf Bar-Geffen, Managing Director of COTI Group, said:









“The stablecoin ecosystem has developed enormously in recent years. Blockchain players use stablecoins for everyday transactions because they enable a seamless exchange of monetary values, regardless of the location of the sender and recipient. I believe that the inclusion of the stablecoin Djed in the Cardano blockchain will significantly improve the processing of transactions on the platform. “

Conclusion

In the run-up to the Cardano Summit, the IOHK said that the announcements would blow the community away. But apparently it was not possible to deliver as desired, as the ADA price trend reveals. All the announcements about partnerships do not hide the fact that real projects have yet to emerge from the offered collaborations. And what about the Hydra Layer 2 solution?

Cardano technical levels

Today, Monday, the ADA price is 2.233 dollars and a gain of 1.15 percent behind all of the top 10 cryptocurrencies that can post larger gains.

The daily chart shows that the Cardano tested the high of May 16 at $ 2.4553 at the beginning of the summit. The cryptocurrency reached its preliminary low on Sunday at $ 2.1490.

This low now offers immediate support and should it fail to withstand the downward pressure, the downward movement can be expected to expand to the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement (rally from $ 1.0211 to $ 3.0989) of $ 2.06. Below that, the focus would shift to the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of $ 1.8148.

On the flip side, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement at $ 2.3052 offers immediate resistance, followed by the recent high at $ 2.4553. If this can be overcome, the bulls will target the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of $ 2.6085.

From Marco Oehrl