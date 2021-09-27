Uniswap: UNI-Token is very bullish

The entire cryptocurrency market is on the path of recovery today on Monday. While most cryptocurrencies are currently on an upward trend, one token is particularly noticeable: Uniswap (UNI). The Uniswap Coin has seen a dramatic increase in value in the past 24 hours after crashing heavily yesterday.

Uniswap (UNI) is gaining over 30% in the last 24 hours

The Uniswap price slumped to $ 18.12 yesterday, a low that was last reached in July 2021. Today, however, the DeFi token is showing its bright side and has increased by over 30 percent in the last 24 hours alone. UNI is currently trading for $ 24.34.

Uniswap is still far from its peak values ​​of the year, because on April 5th the Uniswap Coin reached its all-time high of 43.16 US dollars. Nevertheless, Uniswap was able to stay close to the top 10 of all cryptos based on its market capitalization in the last few months. Uniswap (UNI) is currently in 12th place and is therefore not far from making it into the list of the 10th largest cryptocurrencies soon.

Uniswap price rises – more and more investors are relying on decentralized exchanges

After China once again issued a ban on centralized crypto exchanges on September 24, decentralized exchanges are now experiencing a real revival. After the ban, some exchanges had to react to the new news. Accordingly, it is no longer possible for Chinese investors to trade cryptocurrencies on most centralized exchanges. Of course, this could mean that more and more Chinese investors will be on the lookout for decentralized exchanges.

An indication of this is the Uniswap rate, which has risen rapidly in the last 24 hours. The native coin UNI is used on the decentralized exchange Uniswap. This is a clear indication that more and more traders will now be using the DEX. ERC-20 tokens are currently being traded on Uniswap, with the stablecoin USDC at the forefront. The UNI token is used to pay trading fees on the Uniswap Exchange.

Uniswap price: General price analysis

Uniswap is currently in a bull market, based on the analysis it is expected that the Uniswap price will continue to rise. Yesterday the Uniswap price fell to $ 18.12, but further downward movements were avoided. Due to the upward trend that has now begun, an increase above the support level of US $ 27 is expected.

Thus, Uniswap is currently in a bullish short- and long-term outlook. The market upswing was accompanied by an increase in trading volume, which, as already mentioned, indicates the increasing participation of investors in the decentralized exchange.

Despite the overnight price surge, the weekly chart is still frustratingly indecisive. The relative strength index (RSI) is still hovering at 55-60 and holding it there for two weeks, which indicates a state of equilibrium between buyers and buyers.

However, Uniswap does not have a significant level of resistance as it does not have a large amount of support or level of resistance either. This is because the demand for UNI has exceeded supply throughout the current market cycle, and will continue to do so, as long as there is no major negative news affecting demand.

Uniswap forecast: where is the Uniswap price going?

Uniswap technical indicators suggest that the price may continue to rise. The moving averages are starting to converge, a bullish indicator of UNI / USD price action pointing to further price appreciation.

Uniswap has had an impressive run lately, but it may not continue uninterrupted as it encounters strong resistance between $ 20-22. Breaking the upper limit of the trading range between $ 20 and $ 22 will signal the start of another push towards $ 24.

The daily chart shows strong potential for the price to rise above $ 27 and rally towards $ 24. Of course, this now also depends on whether traders will hold their positions despite the recent volatility in which all cryptos have fallen again overnight.

Buy Uniswap Coin, or not?

There are currently clear buy signals for the Uniswap Coin, triggered by China’s ban on decentralized crypto exchanges. Chinese investors and investors will now increasingly switch to decentralized exchanges. Which now raises the question: How decentralized is Uniswap actually? And this is exactly the question the US Securities and Exchange Commission is trying to find out. Although Uniswap claims to be a decentralized community of UNI owners, Uniswap Labs is considered to be the central developer of the protocol.

Accordingly, a negative decision from the US financial supervisory authority could of course have a significant impact on the Uniswap rate. The SEC announced earlier in September that it would review Uniswap with regard to its marketing. However, the Uniswap team is currently working with the supervisory authorities to determine whether the exchange is actually a decentralized one.

