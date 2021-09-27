UNI token rises as centralized exchanges plague China FUD

The crypto market is on the upswing on Monday morning, but one token stands out in particular: UNI, the native token of the decentralized exchange Uniswap. With a sudden growth of more than 30 percent compared to the previous day, the UNI token has climbed to more than 21 euros. This means that the asset is still far from the record values ​​in May this year, when traders were willing to pay more than 35 euros per token at peak times.

But since then, Uniswap has always been close to the top 10 of the crypto charts in terms of market capitalization. With a market cap of 13 billion euros, the DEX is at least on a par with the CBOE (Chicago Board Options Exchange) or Euronext, headquartered in Amsterdam. Although a US startup called Uniswap Labs is behind the protocol, there is basically no operator of the exchange. Rather, software ensures that buyers and sellers are connected directly to one another without a middleman.

Exchanges respond to China’s crypto crackdown

Decentralized crypto exchanges are on the rise in 2021. The example of China shows that authorities can take action against centralized crypto exchanges very quickly. After the People’s Bank of China issued even more far-reaching bans on trading in crypto assets last week, exchanges had to react. Binance and Huobi Global, two of the top 5 exchanges, have stopped new registrations for Chinese users. Huobi also wants to shut down accounts of Chinese citizens by the end of the year so as not to get even more into the crosshairs of the powerful Chinese financial authorities.









This could now help Chinese users increasingly turn to decentralized exchanges. The sharp rise in the price of the UNI token (used to pay trading fees at Uniswap) now indicates that more traders will want to use the DEX in the future. Uniswap trades ERC-20 tokens based on Ethereum. The stablecoin USDC is very popular there, and derivatives of Bitcoin and Ether (Wrapped ETH or Wrapped BTC) are mainly traded there.

SEC is investigating Uniswap Labs

But how decentralized is Uniswap anyway? In the meantime, the US Securities and Exchange Commission is also in the process of discussing and questioning the role Uniswap Labs from New York is playing around founder Hayden Adams. It is communicated that the Uniswap protocol is “managed by a decentralized community of UNI token holders and their delegates who propose and vote on upgrades for the protocol”. But Uniswap Labs, as the central developer who regularly publishes updates for the protocol, has a special role to play. After all, the algorithms determine how Uniswap works.