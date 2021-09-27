UNI is recovering as the adoption of decentralized exchanges increases

Chinese traders are having a hard time buying cryptocurrencies on central exchanges and are now turning to alternative options

For Chinese traders and investors in cryptocurrencies, access to the crypto market is almost impossible due to recent regulations. Now they are turning to decentralized exchanges (DEXs) to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Last week the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) issued a circular stating that companies that allow users to exchange fiat currencies for cryptocurrencies and exchange between cryptos themselves are now illegal. This means that the activities of cryptocurrency exchanges in China are now considered illegal.

This recent development has resulted in crypto exchanges like Huobi ceasing to operate in mainland China. With centralized exchanges out of the question for Chinese investors and traders, they are now turning to DEXs.

The tokens of decentralized exchanges such as Sushiswap, Uniswap and Pancakeswap have been rebounding since the announcement of the latest Chinese measures. UNI, the governance token of the Uniswap DEX, is currently the 11th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization worldwide.









UNI is up more than 11% in the past 24 hours, outperforming any cryptocurrency in the top 20 by market capitalization. Uniswap is currently the second largest decentralized exchange in the world in terms of trading volume, just behind dYdX.

Synergia Capital’s research director Denis Vinokourov pointed out that the recent ban in China will ultimately lead to a massive roll-out of decentralized exchanges. He told CoinDesk that Maker’s DAI stablecoin will also gain a large market share over Tether (USDT), the world’s leading stablecoin,

The market analyst was very bullish on the prospects of decentralized exchanges versus their centralized counterparts. This isn’t surprising as more crypto exchanges are expected to announce their withdrawal from China after Huobi took the first step.

OKEx is another major exchange still operating in China. However, according to the regulator’s latest decision, the exchange could close all Chinese trading accounts in the coming months.