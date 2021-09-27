UFC: Conor McGregor insults – and challenges – Mark Wahlberg – entertainment

Cage-King Conor McGregor (30) has just finished his MMA career in the UFC – he’s already shooting again. The target of his latest attack: UFC shareholder and actor Mark Wahlberg (47).

On Twitter, McGregor teased the Hollywood star (“The Fighter”, “Ted”, “Departed”) on Sunday: “I’ve decided to challenge Hollywood actress Mark Wahlberg next. A fight for all shares! ”

The fact is: the Irishman has often called for shares in the organization. And an “all or nothing” fight against one of the shareholders would probably be the easier way for McGregor than to continue negotiating with UFC boss Dana White (49) – who had repeatedly rejected his demands.

Wahlberg is one of 23 celebs who got UFC shares for more than $ 3.5 billion in 2016. These include athletes (including NFL star Cam Newton, the Williams sisters), musicians (including Anthony Kiedis and Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers) and Wahlberg’s acting colleagues Ben Affleck and Sylvester Stallone.

Wahlberg had even shown himself ready to talk at the time and explained: “I give him something of mine, he is currently the face of the UFC. And in business, too, you have to split the check. ”However, Dana White does not want to put the stake in McGregor’s hands for no financial consideration.

McGregor (battle name: “The Notorious”) won 21 cage fights in the UFC (18 of them by knockout), he lost only four. In 2017 he got into the ring with swank boxer Floys Mayweather and lost to technical knockout.

Is his Twitter teasing enough to provoke Wahlberg? In any case, there has not yet been a reaction from Hollywood.