Tom Hanks raves about twelve-year-old film partner Helena Zengel

The film “Systemsprenger” made the twelve-year-old student Helena Zengel famous overnight. Now the Berliner was even allowed to shoot with Tom Hanks, and he is full of praise.

The twelve-year-old German actress Helena Zengel landed a role alongside Tom Hanks – and thrilled the Hollywood star. You have an “incredible expressiveness,” said the Oscar winner, according to the film company Universal. “I think actors are born. You can’t learn how to be an actor, you just are. Her silence, her eyes, her instincts – she may not be aware of the rules of acting, but she already knows them implicitly. “

Zengel, who became known for the German drama “Systemsprenger” and received the German Film Prize for her leading role, plays with Hanks in the western “Neues aus der Welt”. Universal published the German trailer for the film on Thursday.

Hanks plays the veteran Jefferson Kyle Kidd, who is on the road as a messenger in 1870 and meets ten-year-old Johanna (Zengel). She was taken in and raised by an indigenous people six years earlier – and is now, against her will, to be brought to her aunt and uncle.

The film is directed by Paul Greengrass (“The Bourne Conspiracy”). “Neues aus der Welt” takes place in a bitterly divided, dangerous world, and it is a journey of discovery, “he said according to Universal information.” Both characters are lost and in search of belonging in different ways. This is what gives the journey tremendous emotional power. “









Helena Zengel calls Tom Hanks “fatherly friend”



Helena Zengel was born in Berlin in 2008 and appeared in a music video at the age of five. She was later seen in the ZDF series “The Specialists” and in the feature film “The Daughter”. The twelve-year-old said in an interview about the success of the film “Systemsprenger”: “Of course I hoped the film would be successful, but I couldn’t have imagined. There are so many things that have to go together. the whole team was totally surprised. ”

Zengel has nothing but good things to say about the first day of shooting with Tom Hanks on the set of “Neues aus der Welt”. She had “butterflies in her stomach” with excitement, but Hanks made it very easy for her. “Tom is really, really nice. A bit like a fatherly friend. If I don’t understand something right away, he helps me immediately and he’s so funny! Not a day goes by without him making me laugh. When he does For example, tries to repeat German words, that often sounds very weird and he is happy when I squirm with laughter. “

The film “News from the World” is due to hit German cinemas on January 7, 2021.

