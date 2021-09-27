Tom Hanks paid for the legendary “Forrest Gump” scene out of pocket

On Wednesday excerpts from an interview that Graham Bensinger had with Tom Hanks via video chat as part of his program “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” appeared. In the conversation, the actor shares various stories from his life and remembers individual experiences during his long career.

Among other things, Hanks talks about the difficulties that arose while filming Forrest Gump in 1994. In this context, the actor revealed that the key scene in which Hanks’ title character runs through the United States almost couldn’t have been shot. The reason: It was simply too expensive. For this reason, the director Robert Zemeckis asked him for help at the time.

A profit participation that has paid off

“He said, ‘Well, this run is going to cost so and so many dollars,” Hanks recalled. And that it was not exactly about little money. However, Hanks agreed to contribute to the cost. Then he and the director decided to split the amount. However, they tied that to one condition: they paid the money to Paramount, in exchange they demanded a higher profit share from the production company. The studio agreed and, looking back, Hanks says: “That was good for us!”

But it didn’t stop at this one scene. Hanks says he and the filmmaker shared the cost on another occasion as well. The actor recalls a scene where it was said the weather was so bad they couldn’t get insurance for it. Then the studio is said to have said: “So you can’t shoot.” But Hanks and Zemeckis were not satisfied with that: “We said: ‘We’ll pay for the insurance. And that’s what we did. “









Tom Hanks found no access to the role

But it wasn’t just the financing that caused difficulties. Hanks also shared on the podcast how he initially struggled to empathize with his role. This went so far that all of the footage from the first three days could not be used in the end.

Zemeckis said to him: “Listen, I know what you’re up to. I know how nervous you are and what inhibitions it can be before we get in the right mood. But we’ll have to cancel those first three days because I think you haven’t made it yet. You have not yet found access to the role. “

“Don’t try so hard!”

Then Hanks would have agreed. In fact, he had no feeling for the character, he just couldn’t get in. But then the director gave him the decisive tip. He is said to have said to him: “Don’t try so hard. Don’t try to force it. ”And from then on everything calmed down. From one moment to the next it would suddenly have worked. And for that there was also an Oscar!