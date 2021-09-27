Monday, September 27, 2021
Tom Cruise reveals his “most dangerous stunt” in “Mission: Impossible 7”

By Sonia Gupta
Tom Cruise has once again confirmed his reputation for doing his stunts in action films himself.

the essentials in brief

  • Hollywood star Tom Cruise prefers to shoot action scenes himself.
  • In the film “Mission Impossible 7”, the actor outdoes himself.

When presenting a daring action from the upcoming film “Mission: Impossible 7” at the CinemaCon film fair in Las Vegas, the Hollywood star confessed on Thursday (local time) that this was “by far the most dangerous” thing he had ever tried. Then the 59-year-old was seen falling off a dangerous cliff on a motorcycle.




“I’ve wanted to do that since I was a little kid,” said the actor who was connected to the video. Behind the scenes footage then showed him preparing with over 500 parachute jumps and 13,000 motocross jumps before heading to a ramp on a remote Norwegian cliff to perform the stunt himself.

Director Christopher McQuarrie nervously watched through his hands as Cruise landed safely again with his parachute, only to announce immediately: “I think I can stay on the motorcycle a little longer.”

The actor is known for being his own stunt man in many films. In the sixth part of the agent film series, “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”, he had broken an ankle in a hair-raising jump – and despite the pain, shot the scene to an end.

