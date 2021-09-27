Monday, September 27, 2021
Tom Cruise, “Mission Impossible”: His life-threatening stunts! – People

By Sonia Gupta
Sheer action-madness beckons here!

Hollywood hero Tom Cruise (58) has been filming for “Mission Impossible 7” in Norway since the beginning of September (start: November 2021) – and has now given fans a rapid surprise: They spotted him on the roof of a thundering train. For stunt recordings!

Cruise is known for filming even the most dangerous scenes himself. WHY? The star loves every facet of the film!

“When I make a film, I want to use every possible skill I can, even physically,” he once said. “And I love to think of things that give people thrills.”

With his action empire, he can look back on a series of spectacular stunt sequences. Injuries like a complicated broken ankle in 2017 (failed jump for “Mission Impossible 6”) included …

But Tom Cruise NEVER takes off the gas! In Norway, he recently threw himself off the mountain Helsetkopen on a motorcycle – and sailed through the gorge on a parachute. In contrast, the train roof now resembled a cozy country side.

In any case, Tom raised his hand in a relaxed manner in greeting!

Cruise and his “Mission Impossible” stunts

▶ ︎ 1996: In the first part of the “Mission Impossible” series of films, Tom Cruise let himself fall at high speed on a rope 30 meters into the depth – and braked only centimeters above the ground.


Cruise in part 1 of the

Cruise in part 1 of the “Mission Impossible” film seriesPhoto: picture alliance / United Archives

▶ ︎ 2000: Director John Woo (74) is said to have gone almost insane when Cruise wanted to climb a rock in Utah himself for “Mission Impossible 2” (2000) – secured only with a thin cable. The scene in which he hangs one-handed on the stone was repeated seven times.


Cruise insisted on climbing the rock yourself in Mission Impossible 2

Cruise insisted on climbing the rock yourself in Mission Impossible 2Photo: action press

▶ ︎ 2006: Cruise almost torched himself in Part 3 (2006): Not all of the explosive devices detonated as planned during the spectacular bridge stunt and explosion. Cruise was so tense that he bit his cheek deeply.




▶ ︎ 2011: For part 3, Cruise went to the top of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai at a height of 830 meters. Any normal would be dizzy when shooting the fourth episode (2011). But Cruise let himself hang out of the window.


In Part 4 of

In Part 4 of “Mission Impossible”, Cruise let himself hang out of the window at a height of 830 metersPhoto: picture alliance / Everett Colle

▶ ︎ 2015: That year, Tom Cruise walked the wing of a plane taking off for Part 5. The US star was secured with a thin rope, but slipped and almost fell into a running propeller!


In Part 5, Cruise slipped while filming this scene and almost fell into a propeller

In Part 5, Cruise slipped while shooting this scene, almost fell into a propellerPhoto: INTERFOTO

▶ ︎ 2018: Get out of the plane like a superhero in a special suit and sail through the clouds? No problem! Cruise jumped out of a Boeing 106 times before the scene for part 6 (2018) was in the can.


For Part 6, Cruise jumped out of a Boeing 106 times

For Part 6, Cruise jumped out of a Boeing 106 timesPhoto: mauritius images / Collection Ch


