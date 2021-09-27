Tom Cruise caused a sensation in Rome in his BMW M5

But the most interesting thing is that all-wheel drive can be turned off to revert to good ol ‘rear-wheel drive. However, this is only possible under one condition, namely the waiver of all electronic vehicle dynamics control systems except ABS. So, to put it bluntly, if you really want to use this feature, you’d better know what you are doing. Tom Cruise knows that – we’re sure of that. After all, he has already personally gained experience in some very dangerous scenes in the past missions as Ethan Hunt.

Tom Cruise on the set of Mission: Impossible – Lybra Getty Images

In the past few years, whenever he could, Tom Cruise wanted do without a stuntman – which not only influenced the shooting once. If he was injured, the production would take a little longer, but it also gave the films a touch of realism that fans appreciate so much. So we can’t wait to see what Tom Cruise has done with the BMW M5 in the cinema. (Also interesting: This incredible stunt by Tom Cruise goes around the world)









Tom Cruise aka Ethan Hunt in his company car in “Mission: Impossible – Lybra” Getty Images

This is how the recordings in the BMW M5 from “Mission: Impossible – Lybra” are created Getty Images

The item “Tom Cruise semina il panico a Roma con la sua BMW M5” by Alessandro Vai was originally published on GQItalia.it.

You might also be interested in:

This action blast is the most successful film on Netflix

Super sports cars, SUVs and classic cars: This is Tom Cruise’s fleet

Tom Cruise in portrait: Privately controversial, as a cinema star one of the greatest

“The Goldfinger Files”: When James Bond curved through the Swiss Alps and turned a country upside down

Future visions: These films come very close to reality – according to NASA