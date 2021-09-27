Thor 4: This is how Natalie Portman becomes the goddess of thunder

Released 08/07/2019 9:06 AM

One of the biggest surprises at San Diego Comic Con 2019 is certainly that Natalie Portman will be returning to the MCU. The actress not only takes on the role of Jane Foster again, but this time even becomes a superhero herself.









Jane Foster, who was already seen in the first Thor film from 2011, is an astrophysicist who was studying a weather phenomenon in the desert when Thor suddenly appeared in front of her. In the course of the film the two get closer, but in the end Thor has to return to Asgard and Jane stays on earth. In the second film, Thor – The Dark Kingdom, Foster is once again drawn into the affairs of the residents of Asgard when they accidentally run into a space-time anomaly that leads them to the repository of the Aether. The Infinity Stone jumps over on her and suddenly she is part of the war between the residents of Asgard and the Dark Elves. Jane Foster has already gotten into supernatural conflicts several times and is now finally becoming a demigod.

In Thor 4: Love And Thunder, Jane Foster becomes Mighty Thor. Thor himself hands her the hammer Mjolnir. She gains superpowers and succeeds Odin’s son. How actress Natalie Portman is preparing for her role, she recently showed on Instagram. A short video shows the Mighty Thor comics, which director Taika Waititi also read. Since both the director and Portman attach so much importance to the comics, the film seems to be clearly based on the works.

So good news for fans of the Mighty Thor comics. It will be some time before Natalie Portman can be seen as Mighty Thor. Thor 4: Love And Thunder will be released on October 28, 2021.