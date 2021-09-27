This is how Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated her 50th birthday

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated her 50th birthday on September 18th. The actress, presenter and wife of Will Smith (52) celebrated a roller-skating party with celebrity friends on the special day. In her Instagram story, the birthday boy shared several videos and photos of “Jada’s Roller Rink”. “So I rolled into my 50th year of life …” she wrote about a clip that shows her in a yellow jogging suit.

Among others, there were son Jaden (23), stepson Trey (28), model Jordyn Woods (23) and actress Lauren London (36). Only daughter Willow (20) was missing – the musician had a gig in Las Vegas. For this, she congratulated her mother with a sweet Instagram post. “Happy Birthday Ma,” Willow wrote about a photo of Jada as a toddler. “My love for you is unconditional and infinite.”









Mother Adrienne and other stars congratulate Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith’s mother Adrienne Norris (67), with whom she moderates her Facebook show “Red Table Talk”, also publishes a series of photos of her daughter on Instagram. “I was and still am so proud of you,” wrote the 67-year-old. “You are my greatest pride, my beautiful one. Happy birthday. I love you. ”Other congratulations came from Samuel L. Jackson (72), Ciara (35), Mariah Carey and Sean Combs (51).

(ncz / spot)