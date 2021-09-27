These stars are proud wearers of glasses

This not only ensures that young people are no longer afraid of glasses – glasses are their own accessory that fulfills more tasks than just making it easier to see. Some stars are even known for their glasses, while others team up with eyewear manufacturers to create their own collections. Here comes the insight into the world of those who wear glasses with a star factor.

For a long time, stars had to exude an aura of perfection – for many, glasses were not part of this image. Fortunately, that has now changed and many celebrities proudly show off their glasses.

Glasses as a trademark: for these stars, they are part of it

Some celebs aren’t just that Wearers of glasses, they are known to wear glasses. Sometimes it even goes so far that without glasses you have a better chance of going undetected on the street. Some of them can only be seen in front of the camera without glasses, others are especially known for their role as glasses.

Brooklyn 99 star and comedy icon Andy Samberg always wears glasses in interviews and in everyday life and sometimes he even brings them with him on a red carpet as part of his outfit. That makes it easier for fans to distinguish his (glasses-free) century role Jake Peralta and himself.

In front of and behind the camera is Jeff Goldblum known for his love of glasses. Many films and series avoid glasses because of the difficult shooting conditions – reflections are particularly annoying. But whoever hires Jeff Goldblum must also expect that his role will wear glasses.

A special case is Zooey Deschanel. Known to many from the hit series “New Girl”, her pony in combination with glasses is almost her trademark. The special thing about it is that she can stroll through Hollywood completely unrecognized when she takes off her glasses and ties her hair – many people simply don’t recognize her without her “new girl” look.