These stars are proud wearers of glasses

For a long time, stars had to exude an aura of perfection – for many, glasses were not part of this image. Fortunately, that has now changed and many celebrities proudly show off their glasses.
This not only ensures that young people are no longer afraid of glasses – glasses are their own accessory that fulfills more tasks than just making it easier to see. Some stars are even known for their glasses, while others team up with eyewear manufacturers to create their own collections. Here comes the insight into the world of those who wear glasses with a star factor.
Glasses as a trademark: for these stars, they are part of it
Some celebs aren’t just that Wearers of glasses, they are known to wear glasses. Sometimes it even goes so far that without glasses you have a better chance of going undetected on the street. Some of them can only be seen in front of the camera without glasses, others are especially known for their role as glasses.
Brooklyn 99 star and comedy icon Andy Samberg always wears glasses in interviews and in everyday life and sometimes he even brings them with him on a red carpet as part of his outfit. That makes it easier for fans to distinguish his (glasses-free) century role Jake Peralta and himself.
In front of and behind the camera is Jeff Goldblum known for his love of glasses. Many films and series avoid glasses because of the difficult shooting conditions – reflections are particularly annoying. But whoever hires Jeff Goldblum must also expect that his role will wear glasses.
A special case is Zooey Deschanel. Known to many from the hit series “New Girl”, her pony in combination with glasses is almost her trademark. The special thing about it is that she can stroll through Hollywood completely unrecognized when she takes off her glasses and ties her hair – many people simply don’t recognize her without her “new girl” look.
Eyewear brands of the stars
Stars who wear glasses know how to make a virtue out of necessity and alliance with manufacturers. A win-win situation arises. Because the celebrities show themselves with the glasses they need anyway on social media or in public and are well paid for it – at the same time they often have a say in the design. In return, the brand receives attention and profile.
Sunglasses are particularly popular for your own collections. Hilary Duff teamed up with Muse and designed a pair of retro-look glasses. Millie Bobby Brown – known from “Stranger Things” and “Enola Holmes” – worked with Vogue to reach out to younger people who wear glasses. Jamie Foxx did it twice as cleverly and used his own brand to design special glasses (name: The Future).
Secret glasses wearers
To speak of secret people who wear glasses is actually not entirely correct. Because if they wanted, celebrities could probably keep their eyewear needs a secret forever. It’s just that a lot of celebrities rarely show themselves in public with their glasses on.
These celebrities, who are rarely seen with glasses, include the actresses Emma Watson (known from “Harry Potter” and “Little Women”) and Anne Hathaway (known from “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Interstellar”). Of both, only a handful of pictures with glasses exist – while at the same time there are millions of photos without them. It’s similar with actor and singer Justin Timberlake: Although he doesn’t seem ashamed of her, most people will probably never see him with glasses on.