These are his most successful films

Is now not only active in front of, but also behind the camera as a producer: Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

As Jack, Leonardo DiCaprio melted women’s hearts for the first time in 1997 in “Titanic”. Three years earlier, however, he had already proven his skills as a serious actor with his first Oscar nomination for the portrayal of the mentally impaired Arnie Grape. In 2016, after years of fan campaigns, the Californian was finally able to receive one of the coveted awards for his role as the resilient trapper Hugh Glass in “The Revenant”, motivated by numerous Oscar snubs.

Even though DiCaprio is now mostly an activist and producer for the environment, the actor can still be seen again and again in large and, above all, demanding Hollywood productions. We have summarized the ten most successful films of his career for you based on their worldwide box office results.









Leonardo DiCaprio: His Most Successful Films

10. Aviator (2004)

With Martin Scorsese as the director and a star cast consisting of DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett and Kate Beckinsale, the immense commercial success of “Aviator” was almost inevitable. The epic drama about aviation pioneer and producer Howard Hughes, who suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder, grossed an impressive $ 213.7 million worldwide. The film also marked an important point in DiCaprio’s career: for example, he received his first Oscar nomination since his appearance in “Gilbert Grape – Somewhere in Iowah” in 1994 for portraying Hughes.

9. Departed – Among Enemies (2006)

“Departed – Unter Feinden” was also directed by Martin Scorsese and grossed around 291.5 million US dollars. It is a remake of the 2002 Chinese counterpart “Infernal Affairs”, but the plot has been moved from Hong Kong to Boston. The focus of the crime drama are mafia boss Francis “Frank” Costello (Jack Nicholson) and Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon), who is smuggled into the police by Frank as an informer. William “Billy” Costigan, played by DiCaprio, takes on Sullivan’s counterpart as the mole in Costello’s crew. The exciting game of cat and mouse won a total of four Oscars at the 79th Academy Awards.

