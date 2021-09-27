There’s a new ‘Thor’

Now she has revealed some details about her character and the shooting. During a live Instagram chat with tennis star Serena Williams over the weekend, the 39-year-old actress revealed that filming will begin early next year and that the film will be released on February 11, 2022. Commenting on her character, she stated, “She is actually Mighty Thor. The comics have the female Thor when Jane becomes Thor, and she is The Mighty Thor.”









Portman also revealed that she is currently trying to prepare for the role. When asked when she would be on set, she said, “We haven’t started yet. More time to train. I’ve already got the carbohydrate eating, not the training. We’ll shoot the beginning of the next Year in Australia. Of course everything is strange because of the pandemic. Who knows what is going to happen, but the plan is that we all travel there. It will be exciting and I am curious to see if I can build muscles for the film. “