Therefore, China’s advance remains fruitless by Investing.com

by Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – Though it slipped on Friday when China once again announced crackdown on cryptocurrencies, Beijing’s “whack-a-mole” approach to regulating cryptocurrencies shows its limitations and is unlikely to affect demand as much in general how their acceptance in the west grows.

It dropped just below the $ 40,000 mark just before the weekend, but then recovered and climbed back to $ 44,000. Most recently, the most important crypto currency in terms of market capitalization was listed just above the psychologically important level.

China’s central bank declared all digital currency activity illegal and announced crackdown on the market. However, this does not mean that it is forbidden to “hold positions in cryptocurrencies,” said Seamus Donoghue, vice president of strategic alliances at METACO, in an interview with Investing.com on Friday.

Although China’s approach to regulating cryptocurrencies “may have some success, it is not really a leading move,” said Donoghue.

"China's relevance will decrease as its acceptance in the West – given all the banks and other institutions that are building blockchain functions – increases dramatically and quickly," added Donoghue, referring to a comparable realignment that recently took place in crypto Mining was observed.









A potential departure of crypto investors from China had shock waves across the industry. Investors were concerned about a possible drop in demand, but Beijing’s impact on crypto markets in terms of adoption is no longer as great as it used to be.

“Last year, China ranked fourth in our global acceptance index, the US ranked sixth. This year, the US ranks eighth and China ranks 13th,” according to a study by Chainalysis.

China has hinted that the decision to tighten the thumbscrews on cryptocurrencies was largely to do with fighting illegal activity. But Beijing’s regulatory efforts on cryptocurrencies may be part of a strategy to reduce competition amid plans to launch its own digital currency.

“China is currently testing its own digital currency and working to introduce it,” said Donoghue. “That could be one of the reasons they are focused on minimizing the potential spread of virtual currencies.”

It would not be the first time China has put foreign technologies on the curbs that are threatening to gain a foothold in its markets in order to buy time to build up its own rivals.

A look at China’s reaction to technology from abroad in the past makes this clear: “They have banned Facebook (NASDAQ :), Google (NASDAQ :), WhatsApp … all of them in order to bring their own local versions onto the market,” so Donoghue on. “Now they are banning crypto to introduce their own domestic currency.”