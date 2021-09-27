The TV tips for tonight: Your TV program on Monday, September 27th, 2021

SERIES September 27, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Netzwelt has the best TV tips and streaming highlights for tonight for you. With our recommendations you can relax and enjoy your Monday evening.

TV Tips (Source: mr_Brightside /depositphotos.com)

“Sarah Kohr – Silent Death” – 8:15 pm on ZDF



Today on ZDF the thriller “Sarah Kohr – Silent Death” is running, in which a chemist is kidnapped from a factory in which a deadly substance is to be destroyed. During the kidnapping, some of the gas is stolen, which could kill several people within minutes. Sarah Kohr (Lisa Maria Potthoff) is tasked with finding the kidnapper. What at first looks like an attempted terrorism turns out to be a personal campaign of revenge.

See ZDF on Zattoo in the stream

“Farmer is looking for women – offspring on the farms” – 8:15 pm on RTL



Today you can see the documentary soap “Farmer is looking for a wife – youngsters on the farms” on RTL. In it, presenter Ilka Bause visits former candidates who have successfully found love through the show. Now some of them are expecting offspring or are already having babies. With a child, however, the work on the farm becomes even more strenuous. How are farmers and their families coping with the challenges?

“Bauer sucht Frau” in the stream on TVNow

“The Biggest Loser – Family Power Couples” – 8:15 pm on Sat.1



On Sat.1, eight family duos face a difficult challenge in “The Biggest Loser – Family Power Couples”. You want to live a healthier life and lose a few pounds. To do this, they go to Greece, where they compete against the other teams and at the end can go home with 50,000 euros if they lose weight most successfully.

“The Biggest Loser – Family Power Couples” free in the livestream at Joyn

“Zervakis & Opdenhövel. Live.” – 8:15 p.m. at ProSieben



Today ProSieben shows the magazine “Zervakis & Opdenhövel. Live.”, In which the moderators Linda Zervakis and Matthias Opdenhövel lead through the evening with brand new topics and a pinch of entertainment. They pick up on the news of the last few days and discuss politics, science or culture with guests in the studio or via video.









“Zervakis & Opdenhövel. Live” in the livestream at Joyn

“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” – 8:15 pm on Kabel Eins



You will experience the action adventure “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” tonight on Kabel eins. The film takes place in the 1950s, when Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and his buddy Mac (Ray Winstone) have big problems. You have been kidnapped by Soviet agents who are commanded by the unscrupulous Irina Spalko (Cate Blanchett). For them, Indi is supposed to identify a mysterious box with a great power.

“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” in the livestream at Joyn

“The Lions’ Den” – 8:15 pm at Vox



Vox is running a new episode of “Die Höhle der Löwen” today. Young start-ups present their creative product ideas to the jury. This consists of the seven jurors Judith Williams, Dagmar Wöhrl, Carsten Maschmeyer, Ralf Dümmel, Nico Rosberg, Dr. Georg Kofler and Nils Glagau, who always sit five in front of the candidates and take turns week after week. Which of the “lions” can be won over by a product and is their personal fortune invested in its marketing?

“Die Höhle der Löwen” on TVNow

“James Bond 007 – Casino Royale” – 8:15 pm on Sky Cinema Special



Sky Cinema Special has the action film “James Bond 007 – Casino Royale” to offer tonight, in which agent James Bond (Daniel Craig) is supposed to stop the crook Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), who is doing money laundering for a terrorist network. Because Le Chiffre has lost a lot of money, he tries to win it back in the casino. Bond receives support from the beautiful Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) with his assignment.

Sky offers: All Sky discounts

“BMF – Black Mafia Family” on Starzplay on Amazon Prime Video



On Starzplay, a channel of Amazon Prime Video, the drama series “BMF – Black Mafia Family” can be seen since yesterday. This was produced by rapper 50 Cent and is about two brothers from Detroit who grew up in poverty in the 80s and worked their way up to the most successful criminals in the country through drug trafficking and money laundering.

The Amazon Prime Video news

Is there nothing for you today?



Then check out our news from Amazon and Netflix for alternatives. You can also discover series, documentaries and films according to your taste in our Sky news and TV releases.

” Tip: The best VPN providers for more security and data protection