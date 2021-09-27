The new Indiana Jones can learn a lot from the hated 4th part (yes, really)

Indiana Jones 5 hits theaters next year. It is the first Indy film to be made under the Disney umbrella. The project has been in development for around a decade. Filming has finally been going on for a few months. Harrison Ford is once more than Archaeologist and Adventure to return.

An exciting question is: How does Part 5 deal with the legacy of the series? While the first three Indiana Jones adventures have long since taken a firm place in film history, the late sequel Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull made for 2008 split reactions. Still, the new film can learn three things from its predecessor.

Indiana Jones 4 and the refreshing change of scenery

Instead of bringing out the Nazis as opponents a third time, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull shifted the story in the 1950s and chose the Cold War as the backdrop for the story. That brought a breath of fresh air and gave us a cool villain in Cate Blanchett’s Irina Spalko. Her coldness alone was an exciting contrast to Harrison Ford’s sweating Indy.

The trailer for Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull:

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – Trailer (German)

Even if the first pictures from the shooting of Indiana Jones 5 have long since confirmed that Indy meets Nazis again, it seems to be just a flashback sequence. The main storyline is supposed to be Late 1960s play and take up the race into space as a historical event. That sounds like an exciting setting for a new Indiana Jones film full of secrets.

Indiana Jones 4 and the Aging of a Movie Legend

Harrison Ford isn’t getting any younger, but that’s not a problem. The fourth part already knew the age of its star cleverly woven into the story. The supposedly immortal movie hero Indiana Jones, who even held the Holy Grail in his hands, is confronted with his finitude after all his breakneck adventures – in the right hands this could become the most emotional Indy film.









Steven Spielberg is unfortunately only involved in Indiana Jones 5 as a producer. The director replacement is still a very promising candidate: James Mangold. With Logan – The Wolverine he directed one of the most memorable movie nightsthat we’ve seen over the years. What he did for Hugh Jackman’s Marvel hero, he can now repeat for Harrison Ford’s Indy.

Indiana Jones 4 and the allure of playful action scenes

In Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, our hero finds himself on a nuclear test site when suddenly a countdown that cannot be ignored is initiated. Panicked he is hiding in a refrigeratorbefore the huge explosion sweeps away everything around him. The refrigerator flies through the air in a high arc, but ultimately proves to be a robust hiding place from certain death.

© Paramount Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Ridiculous and implausible – that is the criticism that this scene often receives. In fact, it follows on from the attractively designed over-the-top moments in the series, above all the wonderful rubber dinghy sequence at the beginning of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Also the later one Chase through the jungle delighted with its dynamic staging. Part 5 is welcome to have more of that.

Even if Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull isn’t perfect, Part 5 can do a lot of that underrated continuation to learn. But there is one thing he definitely has to do better, namely handing over the baton. That hadn’t worked at all with Shia LaBeouf’s mother Williams at the time. However, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the next candidate to follow in Indy’s footsteps.

Indiana Jones 5 starts on July 28, 2022 in German cinemas.

