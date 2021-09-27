The Last Witch Hunter 2 with Vin Diesel is really coming

Released 09/23/2020 8:51 am

Vin Diesel is a very busy man. In addition to his most famous role as Dom Toretto in Fast And Furious, the actor has several other films to make. Riddick, Bloddshot and xXx are just a few titles for which Diesel could be in front of the camera again in the future. But still another film from 2015 is being continued, which was not even remotely successful at the time.









Some time ago, Vin Diesel confirmed in person that a sequel to “The Last Witch Hunter” was already being worked on. The 2015 fantasy film flopped at the box office, bringing in less than $ 150 million with a budget of over $ 90 million. So by no means a film that you would expect to see a sequel directly. Nevertheless, Vin Diesel has already announced that he is working on a sequel with the Lionsgate studio. In an interview with Collider in March on the occasion of the premiere of Bloodshot, Diesel reported that Lionsgate was looking for a screenwriter. That was six months ago. In the meantime, progress may have been made that we do not yet know about.

But why is such an unsuccessful film continued? Vin Diesel had an answer to this question in March. So it is not so important for him that a film makes a lot of money. It is more important to dedicate yourself to projects that make you happy. When he meets fans who praise “The Last Witch Hunter”, he feels like a second part. Some films find the actor and not the other way around. Plus, box office income is no longer a house number as it used to be, now that most films are streamed from home. So “The Last Witch Hunter” seems to be one of Vin Diesel’s favorite projects.

When exactly “The Last Witch Hunter 2” will be released is not yet known. One can imagine, however, that the sequel of a rather less successful film is not the first on Lionsgate’s list of priorities.