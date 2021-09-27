Monday, September 27, 2021
HomeNewsThe crypto industry is preparing for a trial of strength with regulators
News

The crypto industry is preparing for a trial of strength with regulators

By Hasan Sheikh
0
51




Representation of crypto coins

Denver China and the US are vying for control of the $ 2 trillion crypto market. Beijing announced new, severe restrictions on trading digital currencies on Friday. The so-called prospecting, which is necessary for the operation of blockchains, has also been banned. Regulators in the US want to introduce a whole range of new regulations that could threaten the very existence of a large part of the industry.

The rapidly growing crypto world is now in a power struggle with the authorities. For a long time, the crypto industry was able to grow without much resistance. But now the sector has grown so large that it can no longer be ignored by supervisors, central bankers and politicians.




Who will win the power struggle is open. Proponents of the decentralized financial system like to point to the core qualities of blockchain technology on which cryptocurrencies are based. It is deliberately designed in such a way that it cannot be so easily restricted and switched off from a central point.

Read on now

Get access to this and every other article in the

Web and in our app for 4 weeks free of charge.

Further

Read on now

Get access to this and every other article in the

Web and in our app for 6 weeks.

Further


Previous article“Notting Hill” director Roger Michell is dead
Next article“A Beginner’s Mind”: Sufjan Stevens and Angelo de Augustine turn blatant films into soft songs | Ignition radio | Bavaria 2 | radio
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv