The couple is apparently getting a divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are apparently getting divorced





Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at Paris Fashion Week in Summer 2017.

Several US media reports on the couple’s marriage. Rapper West and reality TV star Kardashian got married in 2014. Now the separation is presumably imminent.















She’s had enough of him and his kind. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting divorced. Several US media report this unanimously and rely on unspecified sources.

“They have had separate lives for several months. So whatever problem they have is no surprise to Kim’s family or friends. Kanye wanted it to work and Kim has been trying for so long, “Entertainment Tonight quoted one of the sources. Compared to “Page Six” an insider said: “They hold the ball flat, but they are done with each other.” According to the source, Kim Kardashian hired the well-known lawyer Laura Wasser (specializing in divorces).

In the “People” magazine, however, the situation is somewhat relativized. Two sources confirmed that a divorce was being prepared. The decision has not yet been made and the couple are still trying to save the marriage, it is said.

Rapper Kanye West and IT girl Kim Kardashian got married in May 2014. The couple have four children, aged 1.5 to seven years. Most recently, West attracted attention with his candidacy as US president – and thus made negative headlines.

There is still no official confirmation of the rumors about the marriage on the part of the couple. The inquiries made by the US media to West and Kardashian went unanswered.

