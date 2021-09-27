The beginning of the end was the role as Jack Sparrow

ZFirst of all there is this legal press process, but actually it is about a conflict between married couples. Prominent spouses. Yes, one of the partners is someone for whom the word “world star” could have been invented. In the coming weeks, a London court will decide whether the British tabloid “The Sun” slandered actor Johnny Depp, 57, for calling him a “wife beater” in 2018: as a man who beats his wife. The newspaper refers to allegations by Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard, who – also an actress, but not quite as prominent as the ex-husband – has claimed since the separation in 2016 that Depp repeatedly abused her during the 15 months they were married. He denies that. Both Depp and Heard now appeared in court – and again accused each other of various absurdities. He says she relieved herself in the marriage bed. She says he dangled her Yorkshire Terrier “Pistol” from the window of a moving car. He says she chopped off his fingertip with a bottle of vodka. She says he slapped her.

None of the allegations has been proven. Who knows what was really going on with the idiots? And yet the public mud fight is accompanied by a disappointment: It lies in the realization that Johnny Depp is now supplying the gossip press with the same mundane celebrity circus as the 08/15 stars, to whom he never wanted to belong. Hardly anyone disenchants as effectively as an idol who, in the course of his antics – next to, say, the inventory of his hotel room – smashes every projection surface for reveries. The hotel rooms weren’t so bad at Depp, after all, he was quite charming in cultivating his reputation as a gruff outsider, a kind of rock star among actors, the rebel among box office magnets. The character “Johnny Depp” seems to have exhausted itself. Today he looks like an unfavorably aged, slightly greasy scandal playboy. What happened, johnny?



Depp's former wife: Amber Heard

:



Image: dpa



Depp himself said that he came to Hollywood out of pragmatism. Actually, he had – of course – wanted to become a rock star, he had the prerequisites for this: at twelve he had his first electric guitar, at fourteen all drugs, at sixteen out of school and into the Florida music clubs, where Depp, still a minor , occurs with his garage band. When he was nineteen, he moved to Los Angeles with the band, and it should be their big breakthrough. Out of money, Depp went to castings, in 1987 he got the leading role in the high school series “21 Jump Street” and rose to become an international teen idol. Depp later called the series the “stupidest job I’ve ever done”.

From then on he hated the Hollywood mainstream. Instead, he is now primarily looking for films that have what it takes to be a box office poison, but which bring him a reputation as a character actor with a penchant for bizarre characters, for example in “Edward Scissorhands”. The role in “Interview with a Vampire”, of course, which Brad Pitt finally made a star, he turns down.

In general, Depp is a kind of counterpart to Pitt. Both are the same age, both know (by now) what the status of the superstar feels like. But Pitt usually embodied the blonde “all-American boy” with the radiant smile and healthy complexion, while Depp embodied the extravagant handsome guy with wonderfully hollow cheeks, the unsteady lifestyle and beautiful women (Kate Moss).

Fatal return to the mainstream

With the French singer Vanessa Paradis, Depp exchanged the wild life for two children and a secluded existence on a French estate at the beginning of the 2000s. He made the jump in time, you thought, no more scandals, but a lot of savoir-vivre.

The beginning of the end marks Depp’s role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series. Depp’s idiosyncratic interpretation of the character makes him a megastar, but it also means his return to the mainstream: fatal. More and more often he plays in very expensive and therefore very bad films.









At some point he must have mistaken the iconic Sparrow character for real life. In private it is getting wild again: With his acquaintance with Heard, who is 23 years his junior, reports of drug and drug escapades are increasing again. In 2017 Depp, despite being one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, is threatened with ruin.

Now the war of roses with Heard completes the picture for Depp. From the once so beautiful and scruffy eccentric among the cash register magnets, the scruffy remains – while his old screen antithesis Pitt in his mid-fifties still looks like freshly peeled from the egg.

In addition: The world around Depp has also changed. Self-optimizers are now in demand, and not celebrated old rockers. So, Johnny Depp, maybe it is not your sole fault that you are no longer really suitable as a projection screen for our dreams. Today only smooth surfaces are suitable for this.