Tatort inspector celebrates his birthday in South Tyrol

This was also the case last weekend, for a happy occasion: Together with friends, he celebrated his 66th birthday in the Huf family’s “Alpenfrieden” hotel and at a friend’s alpine hut. In happy company and in wonderful autumn weather, he cut the birthday cake decorated with flowers, hearts and a butterfly, which everyone enjoyed.

Richy Müller was born in Mannheim on September 26, 1955.

As “Tatort” commissioner Thorsten Lannert he has been active and popular since 2008, and at least since his role as Milan Sova in Rob Cohen’s Triple X, in which he played alongside Hollywood star Vin Diesel, Richy is known all over the world .

His breakthrough came with the three-part television series “Die große Flatter” in 1979. In it he played the youngster Richy, who lives in a homeless community on the outskirts of Berlin.









Since the actor was often addressed as “Richy” after his success, he made the name his artist’s first name without further ado, and the rest is history. Very few people still know him by his real first name, and one thing is clear: If the mime hadn’t been in front of the camera as a youthful outsider back then, over 40 years ago, an acting Hans-Jürgen would get out of the old Porsche today at the “Tatort” and go on the hunt for criminals – and no Richy.

This role paved the way for the native Mannheimer on the stages and in the TV and film productions, even if it was a curse and a blessing at the same time. “It took me 15 years of struggle to get rid of the image of the rough-and-tumble macho and tough leather jacket guy from the first film success,” said Müller in an interview.

