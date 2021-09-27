Sylvester Stallone: ​​Rocky’s daughters blow everyone away! – People

Where YOU appear, there is visually a lot of action!

Sizzling brown and well trained, the daughters of Sylvester Stallone (74, “Rocky”) stroll across the beach on vacation in Mexico in Tulum – without Papa Sly.

The Hollywood star lost mother Jackie († 98) a week ago and is probably not in a too sunny mood …





With her he finds consolation after the death of his mother: Sylvester Stallone has been married to ex-model Jennifer Flavin since 1997Photo: API



Proud dad

Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet Stallone are the daughters of Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer (52).









BILD vouchers: Discover the here latest coupons and discounts for all major online shops!

All three model alongside school or university. They were honored as Miss Golden Globe at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. Sophia was even a member of the jury for the US show “Project Runway”.

No wonder that dad is really proud of his ambitious and attractive offspring.

Photo shoots, catwalks, designer shows – the Stallone girls lead a glamorous life. And Papa Sly takes it easy from time to time to check that things are going well.

Here you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent. activate social networks



So Sylvester “warned” Stallone in an earlier one Instagram post: “With my wonderful daughters at a magazine photo shoot … Hey, I have to keep an eye on them – and believe me, I do …”