Streaming premiere for Camila Cabello’s “Cinderella”

Singer Camila Cabello, here during a performance in 2020, plays in the film musical “Cinderella”. Photo: Isabel Infantes / PA Wire / dpa. (Source: dpa)

Los Angeles (AP) – Singer Camila Cabello (24, “Havana”) makes her acting debut in a modern version of the fairy tale “Cinderella”. But instead of the planned cinema premiere, the “Cinderella” project will now only be available as a streaming offer.









+++ Current celebrity news +++

The date for the publication on Amazon Prime Video is planned for this year, reported the industry journals “Variety” and “Deadline.com”. The Sony Pictures studio had originally planned a theatrical release in July, but this was abandoned due to the corona pandemic.

In addition to Cabello, the film musical also features Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan and Minnie Driver. Directed by the American Kay Cannon, who wrote the scripts for the “Pitch Perfect” comedies. The British presenter and actor James Corden (“Carpool Karaoke”) is on board as a producer.

The Cuban musician Cabello was a member of the girl band Fifth Harmony and landed number one in many countries in 2017 with a song about her hometown.