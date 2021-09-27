Steven Spielberg: Daughter no longer has an ad on her neck

Steven Spielberg’s adopted daughter Mikaela can breathe a sigh of relief after a breakaway that even ended behind bars for her almost half a year.

Mikaela Spielberg (24), adopted daughter of master director Steven Spielberg (73, “Schindler’s List”), can now fully concentrate on her desired career as an erotic star. Because a judicial process that ran against the 24-year-old on suspicion of domestic violence has now been set, as the US-American side “TMZ” reported.









The incident that led to Mikaela Spielberg’s arrest took place in Nashville, Tennessee, in late February of this year. After going to the bar, she is said to have argued so violently with her boyfriend that she started throwing objects. Chuck Paknow, her fiancé and professional dart player, spoke of a “misunderstanding” shortly thereafter.

Just a few days earlier, the 24-year-old Mikaela, who had been adopted by the US director together with his wife, actress Kate Capshaw (66, “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”), had in an interview with the US Issue of the British newspaper “The Sun” reveals that she is planning a career as a porn actress in the future. Her parents have already informed her of this. They were not angry, but rather they were “fascinated” by their plans.

