Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been a couple for so long

When will Camila Cabello (22) and Shawn Mendes (21) celebrate their anniversary? The singers caused a simmering rumor mill over the summer. The “Señorita” interpreters were repeatedly caught turtling and smooching – but it wasn’t until the beginning of August that the 22-year-old confirmed her love for the musician. Since then, the two seem just inseparable and talk openly about their relationship. But when did the romance actually begin?

During an event in Hindmarsh, Australia, Shawn answered the curious questions of his fans and also answered when exactly he and the songwriter Shawmila had become, how HollywoodLife reports: “We haven’t been together that long, we officially date since July 4th”, revealed the 21-year-old. With it, the couple made nails on Independence Day, the national holiday of the United States. Before that, the lovebirds had been friends for a long time.

Camila also chats openly about her partner and revealed on the radio show Capital Breakfast even: “Yeah, we’re pretty happy. I really love him very much.” She is grateful for her collaboration on a musical level – because that’s how they finally found each other.

advertisement







Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello 2019 in Miami

advertisement

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello 2019 in Newark

advertisement

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes 2019 in Newark

803 Yes, I think that’s pretty good. 232 No, I suspected something completely different.



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz