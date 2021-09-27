Selena Gomez and Chris Evans: Dating Rumors 💕

OMG, is that possible? According to the latest rumors, the “Captain America“-Actor Chris Evans and the “Lose You To Love Me“-Singer Selena Gomez data. At least that’s what the fans of the two superstars suspect and wish for! But what exactly happened and what evidence speaks for it? ⤵️

What’s up between Selena Gomez and Chris Evans?

Last weekend, very attentive fans noticed that the Marvel actor Chris Evans the beautiful Selena Gomez on the social media platform Instagram followed. And vice versa too! Uhhh, what does that mean ?! 🥰 The fanbase only grants two options: Either the two of them will soon be standing in front of the camera for a film or series project or the two singles want to get to know each other better. 😏 In fact, we know from Sel’s side that she has found Chris hot and sweet for a number of years. In 2015, she first dropped publicly on a talk show, that she finds the actor very attractive. And if you can Chris Evans If you take a closer look at ex-girlfriends and ex-dates, then you would Selena Gomez definitely fit into his “loot scheme”. In the past he mostly dated girls with brown eyes, brown hair and a warm charisma. Incidentally, the actor had the longest relationship with him Jessica Biel. Before her current husband Justin Timberlake came together, were Chris Evans and Jessica Biel five years of lovers. But what about Selena and Chris now? Could there be more between them?

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans: THE new dream couple ?!

Let’s be honest: Just Selena Gomez we would be healthy Love relationship wish from the bottom of my heart! After about 10 years of on-off relationship drama with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez had developed trust issues and psychological distress. And we know the other Hollywood men she’d dated weren’t the best either. An honest, respectful relationship at eye level is what Sel needs in her future! Maybe will Chris Evans and Selena really only stand in front of the camera for a joint project and Selena Gomez focuses more on her acting career – on the other hand, have many other actors fell in love with each other while filming ?! 😜 It will be exciting to see how the two Hollywood stars will continue. But you would definitely make a wonderful couple, wouldn’t you?

